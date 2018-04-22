Who wins Big Brother Naija’s N45m?

Tosin Ajirire, South Africa

As the curtain is drawn on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show today, the question on everyone’s lip is: who wins the grand prize of N45 million? Is it Tobi, Cee C, Nina, Alex or Miracle?

The final week has been full of clashes and tension with the last Sunday’s live show capping it with more intriguing and emotional moments. However, the highpoint of it all was Cee C getting a ‘strike’ after her ‘yabis’ bout with ex-lover, Tobi.

Today, in far away South Africa, the show will be shut down with a bang with Afropop star, Davido thrilling the live audience and viewers across the continent. But then, voting for the winner of the Big Brother Naija is still open and viewers can vote via SMS, mobile and website. To vote via SMS, simply text the word “vote” followed by the team name to 32052. Voting costs N30 per SMS. To vote via mobile site and website, simply register on africamagic.tv/bbvote with your mobile number and password, then enter the OTP number and vote for free.