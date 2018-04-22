The Sun News
Latest
22nd April 2018 - Second term bid : Clash over Buhari
22nd April 2018 - My mum didn’t have a life because of my siblings and I – Gbemisola Ope
22nd April 2018 - Cheating partners raised by parents who Cheat
22nd April 2018 - Your wife is not your slave
22nd April 2018 - “Cut her some slack, maybe she just needs alone time”
22nd April 2018 - My life is a book of many chapters –Rachael Bakam, actress
22nd April 2018 - Who wins Big Brother Naija’s N45m?
22nd April 2018 - Anger, lamentations, as OAU hostels slide into hellhole
22nd April 2018 - IBB: The Godfather never sleeps
22nd April 2018 - Be a change agent …against sex-for-marks
Home / Cover / Entertainment / Who wins Big Brother Naija’s N45m?
Big Brother Naija

Who wins Big Brother Naija’s N45m?

— 22nd April 2018

Tosin Ajirire, South Africa

As the curtain is drawn on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show today, the question on everyone’s lip is: who wins the grand prize of N45 million? Is it Tobi, Cee C, Nina, Alex or Miracle? 

The final week has been full of clashes and tension with the last Sunday’s live show capping it with more intriguing and emotional moments. However, the highpoint of it all was Cee C getting a ‘strike’ after her ‘yabis’ bout with ex-lover, Tobi.

Today, in far away South Africa, the show will be shut down with a bang with Afropop star, Davido thrilling the live audience and viewers across the continent. But then, voting for the winner of the Big Brother Naija is still open and viewers can vote via SMS, mobile and website. To vote via SMS, simply text the word “vote” followed by the team name to 32052. Voting costs N30 per SMS. To vote via mobile site and website, simply register on africamagic.tv/bbvote with your mobile number and password, then enter the OTP number and vote for free.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AGREEMENT Buhari

Second term bid : Clash over Buhari

— 22nd April 2018

Real reasons hoodlums hijacked senate mace Fred Itua “Many years ago, there lived a Jurist, Omo Agege, honoured and respected, who convicted and sentenced an  armed robber, Lawrence Anini to death in 1987. Well Anini deserved such conviction, because in our Nigerian constitution, robbery is an offence punishable by law.  “However, 31 years later, the…

  • Rachael Bakam

    My life is a book of many chapters –Rachael Bakam, actress

    — 22nd April 2018

    Nkechi Chima-Anyaele Rachael Bakam is a celebrated actress and television personality. As the host of Trends and Rachel and its Hausa version called Rachel Mai Kakaaki, she’s eloquent, alluring and high-flying. The Kaduna State-born mother of one opens up to Entertainer on her life, career and relationship with football legend, John Fashanu. Enjoy it.  You…

  • Big Brother Naija

    Who wins Big Brother Naija’s N45m?

    — 22nd April 2018

    Tosin Ajirire, South Africa As the curtain is drawn on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show today, the question on everyone’s lip is: who wins the grand prize of N45 million? Is it Tobi, Cee C, Nina, Alex or Miracle?  The final week has been full of clashes and tension with the last Sunday’s live show…

  • CHOGM: President Buhari returns to Abuja

    — 22nd April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to Abuja after his visit to the United Kingdom, where he held bilateral talks on Nigeria-British relations and also participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The President on April 9 left Abuja for London after he announced his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 general election….

  • ndigbo

    2019: Ndigbo may dump Buhari again 

    — 22nd April 2018

    As Ezeife, Okorie, Ikedife, others reject 2023 presidency offer Ohanaeze, Okechukwu, others insist on 2023 Igbo ticket Onyedika Agbedo During the 2015 presidential election, the people of the South-east region threw their weight behind former President Goodluck Jonathan. They were to be paid back in their own coins when President Muhammadu Buhari made his key…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share