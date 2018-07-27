– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Court dethrones Adamawa traditional ruler
27th July 2018 - WHO, UNICEF laud implementation of EU health projects in Sokoto
27th July 2018 - Tension as gunmen murder Imo APC chair
27th July 2018 - Cristiano Ronaldo fined €3.2m, but set to escape prison
27th July 2018 - Shake-Up in army new GOCs, Theater commanders others appointed
27th July 2018 - NFF acknowledges video on Yusuf, says it has begun preliminary investigation
27th July 2018 - Ex-president Zuma says will win case on $2.5bn corruption charges
27th July 2018 - EKITI 2018: APC’s Victory and the Political Nicety of Dr. Orji Kalu
27th July 2018 - Ikeme Discusses Brilliant Career With Wolves
27th July 2018 - Senator Dino Melaye ‘regains freedom’
Home / National / WHO, UNICEF laud implementation of EU health projects in Sokoto
UNICEF

WHO, UNICEF laud implementation of EU health projects in Sokoto

— 27th July 2018

NAN

Representatives of World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) have expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the 70 million-euro European Union-sponsored health projects in Sokoto State.

UNICEF Chief of Health, Dr. Sanjana Bhardwaj, who spoke during a field inspection exercise in Sokoto on Friday, said that the projects were progressing steadily in spite of some perceptible challenges facing immunisation, nutrition and other schemes.

Bhardwaj called on the benefiting communities to appreciate the importance of the programme, which was particularly targeted at improving their health conditions.

READ ALSO: Court dethrones Adamawa traditional ruler

She urged families to take advantage of the improved health services and access the health facilities provided in the health projects, while considering the programme as their own.

Also speaking, Dr Andrew Mbewe, Head of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, WHO, said that although the programme was about a year old, it had recorded appreciable progress, particularly in improving the health data storage system and streamlining the health registry.

He said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) component of the programme had been established, while calling for the support of donor and government agencies in efforts to improve the documentation of vital health issues.

He said that the activity would facilitate the identification of diseases and the use of collated data in decision making and formulating appropriate policies.

Mbewe urged benefiting communities to use the health centres and ensure the vaccination of children against child killer diseases.

He said that in spite of some challenges facing the programme, its implementation had been smooth and in line with the set objectives.

Earlier, Mr. Kurt Cornelis, the Minister Counsellor and Head of Cooperation, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said that the programme was aimed at straightening the communication channels in local government areas, primary health centres and ministries.

He said that the visit was to interact with key players and community leaders, as part of efforts to secure direct reactions to the progress and challenges in the implementation of the programme.

Cornelis said that appreciable progress had been made in the area of knowledge sharing and disease surveillance.

He said that the overall exercise was aimed at strengthening the health system as a whole, adding that at present, the immunisation coverage and the reform of health information system had improved.

Cornelis, however, appealled to the government to improve its budgetary allocation to the health sector, while advising community members to use the health facilities and cooperate with health officials.

READ ALSO: NFF acknowledges video on Yusuf, says it has begun preliminary investigation

He condoled with the people of Gandi and Tabanni where gunmen attacked and killed over 40 people, pledging that the development partners would look into how to assist the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the IDPs camp.

He, however, commended the authorities for their efforts to assuage the plight of the displaced persons in the camp.

During a courtesy visit to the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, the monarch commended the EU and other agencies for their support and assured them of the traditional rulers’ continued support for their projects.

Abubakar pledged the commitment of the traditional rulers to the fulfilment of the health projects and others aimed at improving the people’s well-being.

Commenting on the programme, Alhaji Mustapha Ali, the Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Health, said that the programme had improved routine immunisation coverage in the state to about 40 per cent.

He said that state government officials were vigorously working towards the actualisation of the work plans, adding that the health centres were currently equipped with android phones to report cases to designated centres.

Ali said that traditional birth attendants were given child delivery kits in order to improve their healthcare delivery.

The programme was launched in February 2017, while the delegation has inspected health facilities and activities at Kofar Rini and Kofar Kade Primary Health Care centres in Sokoto North and Sokoto South Local Government Areas.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

Court dethrones Adamawa traditional ruler

— 27th July 2018

NAN A Yola High Court presided by Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman on Friday voided the appointment of the District Head of Jalingo-Maiha, Yarima Wakili, by the state government. The court ordered Governor Muhammadu Bindow to approve Mahmud Abubakar, whose name was earlier forwarded to him for approval by Mubi Emirate Council as the selected traditional ruler….

  • UNICEF

    WHO, UNICEF laud implementation of EU health projects in Sokoto

    — 27th July 2018

    NAN Representatives of World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) have expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the 70 million-euro European Union-sponsored health projects in Sokoto State. UNICEF Chief of Health, Dr. Sanjana Bhardwaj, who spoke during a field inspection exercise in Sokoto on Friday, said that the projects were progressing steadily…

  • APC

    Tension as gunmen murder Imo APC chair

    — 27th July 2018

    Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman for in Ideato North Local Government of Imo State, Sunny Ejiagwu, was murdered, on Friday. Ejiagwu was one of the 27 local government areas  chairmen inaugurated, on Monday, by the new state chairman, Daniel Nwafor, after the state APC rescheduled election as ordered by the court. READ…

  • theatre commander

    Shake-Up in army new GOCs, Theater commanders others appointed

    — 27th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja There has been a major shake-up in the Nigerian Army with the appointment of a new theatre commander for operation Lafia Dole and the Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF). Also appointed are new General Officers Commanding to command the various divisions of the Nigerian army. Under the new arrangement, Major-General AM Dikko is…

  • freedom

    Senator Dino Melaye ‘regains freedom’

    — 27th July 2018

    Senator Dino Melaye  revealed today, 27 July 2018 that he has regained his freedom after he was kidnapped by unknown men yesterday on his way to Kogi state. READ ALSO El-Rufai gives condition to forgive Shehu Sani On his twitter handle, @dino_melaye, he said, “I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share