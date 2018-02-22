WHO provides drugs for Oyo students to cure tropical diseases

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has provided medicines for students of primary and junior secondary schools in Oyo State to cure tropical diseases, like worms, that are endemic in the country.

The distribution of the medicines were made available during the flag off of school-based de-worming exercise in Ibadan recently by the Ministries of Health as well as Education, Science &Technology, in conjunction with Evidence Action, the facilitator and partner of WHO.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela, said, the exercise was long overdue because of the effect of worms on school-aged children between age five and 14 years.

The commissioner said the worms, like ring worms, hook worms, fluke worms and others are contracted through dirty environment, improper disposal of human waste, bathing in dirty water, eating unwashed fruits, eating with unwashed hands after using the toilet, walking bare foot and others.

According to the commissioner, the programme started in 2016 with different meetings on how the school children can be treated of worms as well as total eradication in the state.

He said the organisers had taken pains to train people and teachers that will administer the medicine.

He said: “Our children are going to be treated for free with medicine to eradicate worms. The medicines are Mebendazole and Prazequantel. These medicines are free and safe for our children.”

Also, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan, who was represented by the state Chairman of Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Lanre Abass, said children live in the environments that are not sanitised and fall victims of diseases.

He said as a way to prevent the children from these endemic diseases was the reason the programme was organised.

According to him, children suffering from worms will be anaemic and the reproductive system affected later in life, adding that worms affect the growth of the children, development of the brain, causes them to stay away from school and thereby affecting their academic performance.

Also speaking, the South-West Coordinator of Evidence Action, Mr. Tope Ogunbi, said the flagging off of school base de-worming programme targets two tropical diseases.

He said the diseases affect great numbers of people who can’t afford treatment, adding that Nigeria was one of the countries endemic for the diseases.

“We have identified schools to carry out the programme, which are both private and public primary schools and junior secondary schools in the state. We have trained teachers in the school on how to administer medicines to the school children and the medicines are safe and free,” he said.