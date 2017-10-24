The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 -   WHO, NMA blame govt, insecurity for poor vaccination reach
24th October 2017 - Reps tackle Gov. Bello over suicide of late Soje
24th October 2017 - Murder suspect confessed to killing motorcycle owner
24th October 2017 - JEDC sacks 150 workers
24th October 2017 - FG unveils N1.7bn competition for science agencies
24th October 2017 - PHEDC cable electrocutes 2, destroys over 20 apartments in Calabar
24th October 2017 - APC slams Wabara over comment that PDP’ll win Oyo in 2019
24th October 2017 - Buhari congratulates ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 82
24th October 2017 - Police record 233 electricity installations vandalism cases in 3 states, FCT – IGP
24th October 2017 - BREAKING: SUV burnt to ashes in Oshodi
Home / Cover / Health /   WHO, NMA blame govt, insecurity for poor vaccination reach

  WHO, NMA blame govt, insecurity for poor vaccination reach

— 24th October 2017

 

From Gyang Bere, Jos The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), said insecurity, lack of commitment by the federal government and parents are responsible for the declining immunization coverage among Nigeria children. National Chairman, NMA Prof. Mike Ozovehe Ogirima disclosed this at the Government House Jos to sensitize the nation on declining immunization coverage in the country and urged the federal and states government to act fast to reverse the trend. Prof. Ogirima, who was represented by NMA Chairman, Plateau State, Dr. Bazel Titus, lamented that children under five years are unprotected and are at the risk of dying from vaccine preventable diseases such as measles, diphtheria, perthssis and tuberculosis. “Security compromised spots in the country and lack of commitment by some parents and care givers to take children for immunization is responsible for the declining immunization coverage in some parts of the country.” He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fully operationalize the National Health Act, 2014 which made provisions among others the provision of not less than 1% of consolidated revenue as Basic Health Provision Fund to carter for the vulnerable. Prof. Ogirima said funds for the Act should be budgeted in the 2018 fiscal year and transparently utilize under direct supervision of the presidency. Plateau State Coordinator of WHO, Wadzingi Bassi, during a walk by a conglomeration of Rotary Clubs in Jos, said Nigeria and Africa are deprived of being deleted from the polio endemic countries of the world due to the last case recorded in Borno State. “Concerted efforts need to be made by government in eradicating polio; every child must be reached no matter how remote the place of residence. Presently, there are two inaccessible local government areas in Borno State and one in Yobe State that polio vaccinators cannot reach, due to insecurity and we don’t know what is happening there.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  WHO, NMA blame govt, insecurity for poor vaccination reach

— 24th October 2017

  From Gyang Bere, Jos The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), said insecurity, lack of commitment by the federal government and parents are responsible for the declining immunization coverage among Nigeria children. National Chairman, NMA Prof. Mike Ozovehe Ogirima disclosed this at the Government House Jos to sensitize the nation…

  • Reps tackle Gov. Bello over suicide of late Soje

    — 24th October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has called on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to pay up salaries owed workers in his state. The House described as highly deplorable, the news that, Edward Soje, a director in the Kogi State civil service owed salaries for 11 months committed suicide over his…

  • Murder suspect confessed to killing motorcycle owner

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A notorious armed robbery kingpin, identified as Vincent Adoyi, currently in police net for the murder of some police officers in Ugbokolo of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, has been fingered in the murder of a motorcycle owner. Adoyi, who was arrested some weeks ago for his involvement in…

  • JEDC sacks 150 workers

    — 24th October 2017

    The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), has sacked 150 workers, in what its management said was part of a re-organisation aimed at optimum performance. Among those sacked across its four states of Plateau, Gombe, Bauchi and Benue were marketers, linesmen, network engineers, cable joiners and electrical fitters. Their sack letters, signed by Abubakar Mohammed, Head,…

  • FG unveils N1.7bn competition for science agencies

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has instituted a competition for parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology. The total package for the competition is N1.7 billion. Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who disclosed this, in Abuja, onTuesday, said a Competitiveness Assessment Committee (CAC) comprising Nigerian Academy…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share