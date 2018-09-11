Who is afraid of direct primaries?

Our clever-by-half politicians have been all over the place of late. They have been defecting, re-defecting and un-defecting from one party to another. While some of them have tried to explain away the reasons behind dumping the parties that gave them the platform to win elections and be in government, others have ended up coming across as dumb in their own attempt to explain. Yet in all this miasma of political peregrinations is the common denominator of selfish interests. What these nomadic politicians are not willing to disclose is their inordinate ambition to contest the 2019 general election – even if their political parties consider them unworthy to fly their flags.

So when such a politician comes with the tales by moonlight, just be sure that it is all about 2019. As everyone can see, the politicians are now visiting home; they are talking to the people and feigning humility and accountability! As much as these politicians are parroting internal democracy and the lack of it in their former political parties, it is altogether doubtful if they indeed understand the way democracy works.

One of the defining features of liberal democracy is periodic elections. Election provides citizens the great opportunity for enjoying their constitutional right of franchise. It affords citizens the chance to vote for and be voted for. Beyond the opportunity to exercise vote choice is the fact that elections provide political parties with the opportunity of putting its members in power by forming a government. And because of the realisation that those in government are not angels but human beings with their own frailties, the logic of democracy further dictates that these elections have to take place periodically, in our case, every four years. This is to afford the electorate the chance to review the performance of their elected officials – executives and legislators – and either renew their mandate or vote them out.