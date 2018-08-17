– The Sun News
17th August 2018 - WHO expects more Ebola cases in Congo, can’t reach no-go areas
17th August 2018 - Germany set to ease laws to fill skilled labour gaps
17th August 2018 - NIMC registers 1.7 m in Kaduna
17th August 2018 - How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant
17th August 2018 - Sallah: FRSC vows not to release impounded vehicles until after festival
17th August 2018 - Juventus veteran Marchisio bids farewell to club after 25 years
17th August 2018 - Tribute night for Ras Kimono at COSON House … as artiste goes home Aug 25
17th August 2018 - Orji Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Daura
17th August 2018 - Cartoon Network’s search for new animation talents ends Aug 31
17th August 2018 - Man U: No Pogba, Mourinho rift
WHO expects more Ebola cases in Congo, can't reach no-go areas
Ebola virus

WHO expects more Ebola cases in Congo, can’t reach no-go areas

17th August 2018
NAN
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday that it could not be certain that it had identified all people exposed to the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu region.
The WHO said more than 500 people have been vaccinated so far against the disease in Congo’s latest outbreak, marked by a total of 78 confirmed and probable cases including 44 deaths.
Some 1,500 people have been identified as contacts of infected people.

“We don’t know if we are having all transmission chains identified.

“We expect to see more cases as a result of earlier infections and infection developing into illness,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a Geneva news conference.

