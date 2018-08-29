– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - WHO endorses campaign to protect health workers, facilities from attack
29th August 2018 - LP chieftain tasks party leaders on competence
29th August 2018 - We must continuously train to defend Nigeria – Buratai
29th August 2018 - Delta Govt to establish Army Brigade in Asaba
29th August 2018 - Information Minister calls for sustained campaign on birth registration
29th August 2018 - Hajj 2018: Nigerian pilgrim dies in elevator pit
29th August 2018 - Disaster: NEMA harps on synergy among security agencies in rescue operations
29th August 2018 - LASU’s physically challenged students want scholarship from LASG
29th August 2018 - Illegal mining: NSCDC arrests 6 suspects in C/River
29th August 2018 - Uduaghan, an asset to Delta APC – Party chieftain
Home / Health / National / WHO endorses campaign to protect health workers, facilities from attack
who

WHO endorses campaign to protect health workers, facilities from attack

— 29th August 2018

NAN

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has endorsed ongoing campaign for the protection of healthcare facilities and workers in vulnerable environments championed by Ethics Resource Centre (ERC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ethics Resource Centre is a coordinating agency for health sector security project.

The WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Alemu Wondimagegnehu made the endorsement on Wednesday in Enugu during the 2nd Healthcare Security Leadership Conference in Enugu.

Wondimagegnehu was represented at the event by the WHO officer in-charge of Health Emergency Programme, Dr. Samuel Mutbam.

READ ALSO Disaster: NEMA harps on synergy among security agencies in rescue operations

The WHO rep said that the organisation in collaboration with other relevant agencies had always driven the initiative of delivering health services to the people.

He said that the security situations in parts of the country as well as the socio-economic challenges had made their mandate more pronounced.

Wondimagegnehu said that the conference had become apt due to the situations faced by even security agencies on their line of duty.

“We are happy Ethics Resource Centre is the agency driving this project. WHO has endorsed it and given this project the credibility it required and we will be happy to work with them,” Wondimagegnehu said.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Director of Ethics Resource Centre, Mr Ike Onyechere, said that the project became necessary following the complicated security situation in parts of the country.

Onyechere said that such situations had challenged several aspects of the economy, including the health sector.

“The health sector has become one of the specially targeted areas by hoodlums and miscreants and we feel that there should be more organised response to quell this,” he said.

He however, blamed the situation on a general culture, which he said, does not take security as a serious issue.

The director said that situations where medical personnel and facilities as well as patients were usually victims of attack needed to be a cause for concern to Nigerians.

READ ALSO Information Minister calls for sustained campaign on birth registration

“This project needs a coordinating approach and institutional support to succeed,” Onyechere said.

In a goodwill message, the Enugu State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Mr Steve Amoga, said that attacks on the vulnerable had assumed frightening dimension.

Amoga said that terrorists and kidnappers would soon start attacking soft targets including hospitals.

“They are now kidnapping dead bodies and if corpses could be kidnapped one wonders what will now happen to the living,” he said.

He said that Internally Displaced Person’s camps had become more vulnerable, adding, “we must look at the means of checkmating them”.

Amoga said that security agencies needed to be preemptive so as to protect the vulnerable in such facilities.

NAN further reports that the conference was attended by security agencies including the military, police, NSCDC, Federal Road Safety Corps and collaborating agencies in the health sector.

The conference had its theme as ‘High Performance Leadership Imperatives for Protection of Healthcare Facilities, Institutions and Workers in Complex Security Environments.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

who

WHO endorses campaign to protect health workers, facilities from attack

— 29th August 2018

NAN The World Health Organisation (WHO) has endorsed ongoing campaign for the protection of healthcare facilities and workers in vulnerable environments championed by Ethics Resource Centre (ERC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ethics Resource Centre is a coordinating agency for health sector security project. The WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Alemu Wondimagegnehu…

  • Buratai

    We must continuously train to defend Nigeria – Buratai

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has stressed the need for continuous training of troops to be able to defeat the enemy, defend the nation, as well as for self-defence. Buratai made the remark on Wednesday at Keffi, Nasarawa State, shortly after he inaugurated a 2.2km road leading to the shooting range…

  • army brigade

    Delta Govt to establish Army Brigade in Asaba

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Delta Government says an Army Brigade would soon be established in the state capital, Asaba. The Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba. He said that it was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday in Asaba. Ukah…

  • information

    Information Minister calls for sustained campaign on birth registration

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday called for sustained media campaign at various levels of government to improve birth registration coverage in Nigeria. Mohammed made the call in Lagos at the Media Dialogue on Birth Registration organised by UNICEF. The minister, represented by Mr Olumide Osanyinpeju, a Deputy Director…

  • pilgrim

    Hajj 2018: Nigerian pilgrim dies in elevator pit

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN A pilgrim from Nigeria was on Wednesday feared dead in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, after mistakenly falling into the pit of an elevator under repair. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the  deceased stepped on the system without knowing it was under repair and immediately sunk inside the pit. Rescue workers were immediately…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share