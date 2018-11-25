Eighteen ladies, who made it to the grand finale of The Miss Nigeria beauty pageant, will Tomorrow Sunday November 25 contest for the crown.

The event is scheduled to hold at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the pageantry emerged in 1957 “in response to the realization that given the right platform, young Nigerian women could positively influence society, drive positive change and inspire other young women both in the country and across the continent.

“Hence, the organisation has consistently selected young women who are beautiful, intelligent, socially responsible, and committed to service to humanity.

“The Miss Nigeria position is a job and the title bearer actively champions causes that benefit and promote society. Our target areas are Education, Environment, Arts & Culture, Financial Management and Health.

“On this basis therefore, we constantly look out for exemplary leadership qualities, intellectual depths and passion in aspiring queens. We value fairness and transparency as our winners always emerges through fair, standardised and transparent process.”

One of the 18 ladies will be succeeding the present queen, Mildred Ehiguese, who won the 2017 edition.