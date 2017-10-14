The Sun News
WHO African director visits Borno 

14th October 2017
From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Matshidiso Moeti said the organisation will mobilise development partners and other humanitarian agencies to upgrade health facilities in liberated communities in Borno whenever those displaced by Boko Haram insurgency return home.
Moeti while on a visit to Maiduguri, Borno capital on Saturday, the first to Nigeria as a regional director to flag off campaign against polio and malaria, said WHO is ready to work with other partners to upgade health facilities destroyed in the six years violence.
“As people are coming back to their homes, WHO will advocate with some other partners and development agencies to support Borno State government improve on Health infrastructure burnt or destroyed in the criais. We will help reestablish primary health care service along with the Federal ministry OF health to stop health emergencies in these areas when people return home,” Moeti said after visiting Muna IDPs camp, Maiduguri where cholera killed about 30 persons.
She said the organisation has provided 120 mobile clinics to support the people of Borno. She said most common diseases in the state including measles, pneumonia and cholera could be tackled  with availability of good facilities to prevent outbreak.
She however said malaria account for more than half of death especially among children in the state. She said WHO has been supporting and controlling malaria even before insurgency. She explained that the organisation stepped up its support to Borno State government in campaigns,  procurement, facilitated immunization campaigns against polio, cholera and other communicable diseases in the area.
No fewer than 40 persons were killed by cholera in some IDPs camps in Borno early September while about 2000 cases were reported.
    World Health Organization (WHO) Director visits IDP camps in Borno State with medical professionals while Nigeria’s military drawn from Boko haram and herdsmen come down to SE/SS to immunize and vaccinate our school children. Why can’t the Army go to Borno and IDP camps to offer their free medical services there? Please my people from the South – especially SE/SS, wake-up from your slumber. These Hausa-Fulani, Sokoto Caliphate and their collaborators in the South have taken their hatred of Igbos and Biafrans to another level. It’s time to unite and free our people and land from these evil murderous jihadists.

