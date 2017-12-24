The Sun News
Latest
24th December 2017 - White House denies “Huts”, “AIDS” comments about Nigerians, Haitians
24th December 2017 - Bloody weekend as 11 die in fatal crash in Kano
24th December 2017 - NAF intensifies air operations in North-East, neutralises scores of insurgents
24th December 2017 - Ogun govt. enjoins civil servants to embrace agribusiness
24th December 2017 - NDLEA arrests 175 in Benue
24th December 2017 - Peter Rufai urges Nigerians not to panic over latest FIFA ranking of Super Eagles
24th December 2017 - Broke and suicidal, ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue laments fall from grace
24th December 2017 - 24-hour patrols deployed on major South East roads
24th December 2017 - Sen. Adeola urges Christians to renew faith at Christmas
24th December 2017 - Ekiti LG poll: PDP win all 16 LGAs
Home / Cover / World News / White House denies “Huts”, “AIDS” comments about Nigerians, Haitians

White House denies “Huts”, “AIDS” comments about Nigerians, Haitians

— 24th December 2017
President Donald Trump is said to have made negative comments about certain countries with immigrant populations in the US, according to a New York Times report.

In a meeting he reportedly attended in June at the Oval Office, Trump was quoted to have said Nigerians refuse to “return to their huts” after seeing America.

The report claimed the President said immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS”, while describing Afghanistan as a “Haven of terrorists”.

Trump was said to be angered by the rising number of immigrants in the US despite his travel bans.

He described this as a mockery to his campaign pledge.

Trump had issued an executive order banning travellers from six Muslim-majority countries from gaining access to the US.

“More than 2,500 were from Afghanistan, a terrorist haven, the president complained,” officials in the meeting reportedly told New York Times.

“Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They all have AIDS.

“Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. “On seeing the United States, they would never ‘go back to their huts’ in Africa.”

The White House is said to have confirmed the meeting.

It, however, denied that the President used the words described in the Times report.

 

(Source: Sun, Punch)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

White House denies “Huts”, “AIDS” comments about Nigerians, Haitians

— 24th December 2017

President Donald Trump is said to have made negative comments about certain countries with immigrant populations in the US, according to a New York Times report. In a meeting he reportedly attended in June at the Oval Office, Trump was quoted to have said Nigerians refuse to “return to their huts” after seeing America. The report claimed…

  • Bloody weekend as 11 die in fatal crash in Kano

    — 24th December 2017

    The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano state on Sunday confirmed that 11 women died in a ghastly auto crash in Kano metropolis on Saturday night. FRSC Public Relations Officer, Mr Kabir Ibrahim-Daura told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. at the old tollgate near…

  • NAF intensifies air operations in North-East, neutralises scores of insurgents

    — 24th December 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified air operations in the North-East and neutralised scores of the insurgents in Tumbun Rago, a settlement at the northern fringes of Borno. The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. Adesanya explained that during a…

  • Ogun govt. enjoins civil servants to embrace agribusiness

    — 24th December 2017

    Ogun State Civil Servants have been urged to explore the advantages presented by agribusiness to improve their living standard rather than depend solely on personal emoluments. Commissioner I in the State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Surajudeen Olusesi, gave the admonition at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at a quarterly training organised by the State Civil Service Commission for…

  • NDLEA arrests 175 in Benue

    — 24th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested 175 suspects and seized four tons 145.2545kg of cannabis sativa between January and December this year. State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Florence Ezeonye, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in her officer, on Friday, noted…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share