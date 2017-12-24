White House denies “Huts”, “AIDS” comments about Nigerians, Haitians

In a meeting he reportedly attended in June at the Oval Office, Trump was quoted to have said Nigerians refuse to “return to their huts” after seeing America.

The report claimed the President said immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS”, while describing Afghanistan as a “Haven of terrorists”.

Trump was said to be angered by the rising number of immigrants in the US despite his travel bans.

He described this as a mockery to his campaign pledge.

Trump had issued an executive order banning travellers from six Muslim-majority countries from gaining access to the US.

“More than 2,500 were from Afghanistan, a terrorist haven, the president complained,” officials in the meeting reportedly told New York Times.

“Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They all have AIDS.

“Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. “On seeing the United States, they would never ‘go back to their huts’ in Africa.”