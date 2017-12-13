The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - White House aide Omarosa Newman resigns
13th December 2017 - 21 vehicles, 5 motorbikes burnt to husks in Lagos tanker fire
13th December 2017 - Security high as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa communities
13th December 2017 - ‎Fayose accuses Ekiti CP of alleged cover-up of killer customs officer
13th December 2017 - France proposes age-of-consent rule for Facebook users
13th December 2017 - Woman bites Ikeja Electric workers over power disconnection
13th December 2017 - Absence of DSS stalls hearing on Wike’s suit against IGP, others
13th December 2017 - AU disputes claims of rights violations by its troops in Somalia
13th December 2017 - Christmas: Gov. Ugwuanyi offers free ride to Enugu indigenes
13th December 2017 - Bauchi gov’s wife distributes delivery kits pregnant women, nutritional meals malnourished children
Home / World News / White House aide Omarosa Newman resigns

White House aide Omarosa Newman resigns

— 13th December 2017

Omarosa Newman, a former reality television star-turned political aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, has resigned from the White House to “pursue other opportunities,” Trump’s spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, said on Wednesday.

Newman served as an Assistant to the president and Director of Communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison.

A former star of Trump’s TV show “The Apprentice,” Newman worked as the Director of African-American outreach on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Sanders said Newman’s departure would take effect Jan. 20, 2018.

She had what sometimes appeared to be an ambiguous role in the White House orbit.

The New York Times reported in September that Chief of Staff, John Kelly, had put her on a “no-fly list” of aides, who he did not consider fit to attend serious meetings.

Sources with ties to the White House have said they expect a wave of departures from the administration once Trump has completed his first year in office.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

21 vehicles, 5 motorbikes burnt to husks in Lagos tanker fire

— 13th December 2017

  By PHILIP NWOSU Twenty one vehicles including three commercial vehicles were among property destroyed by the fire from a fallen petroleum tanker, fully loaded with 33,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel. Also, five commercial motorcycles (okada) were reduced to ashes, while an unidentified man sustained minor injury. The owner of most…

  • Security high as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa communities

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Security has been beefed up in Ogbia, Nembe and Brass local government areas as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa for a gospel musical carnival tagged ‘Brass Ultimate Praise Night’ holding at Twon Brass Island. It was gathered that a combined team of soldiers, armed Policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and…

  • ‎Fayose accuses Ekiti CP of alleged cover-up of killer customs officer

    — 13th December 2017

    ….What I did was within the law – Police boss Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and the Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, on Wednesday, locked horns over alleged shielding of a killer customs officer. It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified customs officer rammed his car into a shop in Ayetoro Ekiti and killed two…

  • Woman bites Ikeja Electric workers over power disconnection

    — 13th December 2017

    A 28-year-old trader, Kemi Shopade, who allegedly assaulted two Ikeja Electric workers that wanted to disconnect her electricity wire, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Shopade, resident of Alaguntan, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and assault. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, said that the accused committed the offences on Nov….

  • Absence of DSS stalls hearing on Wike’s suit against IGP, others

    — 13th December 2017

    A Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday could not hear Rivers Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike’s application for an injunction against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and two others. The development was due to absence of Director of Department of State Service. The other respondents are: the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share