Whistle-blower law critical to anti-corruption war – Dogara

From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that the National Assembly’s commitment to the timely passage of the Whistle-Blower Protection Bill.

Dogara, who declared open a workshop by House Committee on Financial Crimes and members of Civil Society on the whistle-blowing bill, stressed the importance of supporting the Federal Government’s policy of rewarding individuals who give useful information on corrupt persons, with the relevant law.

Dogara maintained that the consequences of corruption are greater than just the diversion of resources, hence the push for the enacment of a law to protect those who aid anti-corruption agencies apprehend and successfully prosecute corrupt individuals.

“Disclosure of information for increased transparency is a necessary condition for accountability.

“The enactment of Whistle Blowers Protection law as a vehicle for the investigation of alleged corruption and misuse of power by public servants or their private collaborators and to provide adequate safeguards against victimisation of the person making such complaint is therefore, an essential element of the war against corruption.

“It is important to note that Nigeria does not currently have a law that protects whistle blowers; rather what we have is the Federal Ministry of Finance’s whistle blowing programme which is designed to encourage anyone with information about a violation of financial regulations to report.

“Although Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF) Whistle-blowing Programme has led to the recovery of a lot of public funds hidden in various places, including markets, private properties and other ridiculous places, it is not yet backed by an appropriate legal framework”, he said.

The Speaker equally stated the importance of protecting the whistle-blower policy from abuse, using the appropriate law.

“According to the Finance Ministry, a whistleblower who provides the Government with information that directly leads to the voluntary return of stolen/concealed public funds/assets may be entitled to between 2.5%-5.0 per cent of the amount recovered.

“This policy, because it is not law, is subject of administrative review from time to time. A law is therefore required not just to protect the whistle blower but also to prevent abuse of the policy. A policy may not be legally enforceable”, he added.