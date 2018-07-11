The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Erosion threatens Nnewi factories
11th July 2018 - Ahead 2019: Why 39 political parties went into alliance, by Atiku
11th July 2018 - Police rescue stolen 3-week-old baby, nab kidnapper in Ogun
11th July 2018 - Dangers of artificial intelligence
11th July 2018 - Ex-militants protest non-payment of 2 months allowance in Edo
11th July 2018 - When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels
11th July 2018 - Court jails man 15-yrs for stealing in Edo
11th July 2018 - Widow, family in agony, as strange storm kills father of five
11th July 2018 - Whip PDP with your PVCs on Saturday, Oshiomole tells Ekiti people
11th July 2018 - Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents
Home / Elections / National / Whip PDP with your PVCs on Saturday, Oshiomole tells Ekiti people
OSHIOMHOLE

Whip PDP with your PVCs on Saturday, Oshiomole tells Ekiti people

— 11th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, has charged voters in Ekiti to whip the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), on Saturday, and bring Dr. Kayode Fayemi in as next governor.

He spoke at the rally attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, APC serving and former governors, ministers, chairman of Nigerian Governors’  Forum, National Working Committee, APC national leaders such as Bola Tinubu, Bisi Akande among others.

In the words of Oshiomhole, “The PDP cheated Fayemi out in 2014 and now we are back with him to support him to come back.

“Where you are, where you will be tomorrow depends on what you do on Saturday. We appreciate you Fayemi for defending democracy.

“You have to served the people with all your heart and ensure great developments and they know you will do that again.

“To my comrades, the workers, you know where your situation was and is today. I was with you yesterday and your leaders lamented to me how  it has been for them.

Alleging that despite collecting N20 billion as bail out for salaries, Governor Fayose was still owing workers. He continued, “Buhari once asked Fayose and others how they sleep when they have not paid their workers. Fayose collected N10 billion for salaries of workers, but he pocketed it.

“Our president said don’t do that again. Instead of punishing him, Buhari again gave him another N10 but Fayose is yet to pay workers.

“The workers in Ekiti are suffering; they can’t pay house rents, feed their children. Fayose has brought a vicious cycle of poverty in Ekiti. We are not surprised because he came from poverty people’s party (PDP).

“We are not here to agonising on the monumental failure if Fayose government but we are here to bring a message of hope.

“I had told workers that Fayemi once back will pay all salaries arrears of workers.

“He would continue several constructions to develop Ekiti. He knows how to maximise Ekiti resources.

“Around this time, in 2014, as governor of Edo, PDP made sure they frustrated me and others from coming to give support for Fayemi during his campaign and on election day.

“But we thank you our president for not toeing that path, to have allowed a level playing ground for everyone to ensure that democracy thrives. Fayose has made efforts to divert attention.

“He has abuse d everybody. He orders all shops closed and ordered transporters to resume at governor’s office for his own rally. I said to my self this boy is a bad students of politics. No amount of intimidation can stop a people determined for a change. And APC will show Fayose on Saturday.”

Governor of Kogi State, Yaya Bello, said: “Our great grand fathers lived in Ekiti State here and as such more than 75 percent of Igbiras, Igede, Igala and other ethnic nationalities in Kogi states lived their lives in Ekiti and did great agricultural ventures to survive.

“What we did in Ondo State to bring in Akeredolu, we will repeat it here in Ekiti.”

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, assured President Buhari that Ekiti people would vote for APC, on Saturday, to appreciate the president for his developmental strides in the country and great performance.

“We can assure you sir Mr. President that Ekiti people will appreciate our great party and the President for you giant strides and developmental progress.

“They know that it is Fayemi that will rediscover the state and out it in the path of greatness and development once again. He did it before and he would do it again having learnt so well from you and been doing your good deeds.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ATIKU

Ahead 2019: Why 39 political parties went into alliance, by Atiku

— 11th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, gave an insight into why about 39 political parties, including the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), went into alliance ahead of the 2019 general election. Atiku was in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on a solidarity visit and also to inform the people of…

  • POLICE

    Police rescue stolen 3-week-old baby, nab kidnapper in Ogun

    — 11th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 26-year-old female kidnapper, Bunmi Adebayo, for allegedly stealing a three-week-old baby, David Oluwaseun. The suspect, according to the Police, stole the baby recently in Modakeke town, Osun State, but was tracked down to Orile-Imo village in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. Bunmi…

  • ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

    Dangers of artificial intelligence

    — 11th July 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Artificial intelligence (AI) is making an extreme entrance into almost every facet of society in predicted and unforeseen ways, causing both excitement and trepidation. As automation becomes increasingly sophisticated, there is no question that AI is in the process of disrupting people’s day-to-day jobs. As a result, the buzz has largely focused on…

  • MILITANTS

    Ex-militants protest non-payment of 2 months allowance in Edo

    — 11th July 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Former Niger Delta militants, on Tuesday, in their numbers, took to major streets of Benin City, the Edo State capital, to protest the non-payment of their two months allowances by the Presidential Programme on Amnesty. The placards-carrying ex-militants warned elders and politicians in the resource-rich but impoverished Niger Delta region of the…

  • COURT

    Court jails man 15-yrs for stealing in Edo

    — 11th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin An accused person, Osamede Okhomina, was sentenced  to 15 years imprisonment by an Evboriaria Magistrate Court in Edo State for  breaking into people’s homes and stealing household items. He was said to have broken into the homes of Osuagwu Sonia and Janet Kayode and stole television set, shoes, laptops, belts, perfume, sunglasses…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share