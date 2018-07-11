Whip PDP with your PVCs on Saturday, Oshiomole tells Ekiti people

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, has charged voters in Ekiti to whip the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), on Saturday, and bring Dr. Kayode Fayemi in as next governor.

He spoke at the rally attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, APC serving and former governors, ministers, chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, National Working Committee, APC national leaders such as Bola Tinubu, Bisi Akande among others.

In the words of Oshiomhole, “The PDP cheated Fayemi out in 2014 and now we are back with him to support him to come back.

“Where you are, where you will be tomorrow depends on what you do on Saturday. We appreciate you Fayemi for defending democracy.

“You have to served the people with all your heart and ensure great developments and they know you will do that again.

“To my comrades, the workers, you know where your situation was and is today. I was with you yesterday and your leaders lamented to me how it has been for them.

Alleging that despite collecting N20 billion as bail out for salaries, Governor Fayose was still owing workers. He continued, “Buhari once asked Fayose and others how they sleep when they have not paid their workers. Fayose collected N10 billion for salaries of workers, but he pocketed it.

“Our president said don’t do that again. Instead of punishing him, Buhari again gave him another N10 but Fayose is yet to pay workers.

“The workers in Ekiti are suffering; they can’t pay house rents, feed their children. Fayose has brought a vicious cycle of poverty in Ekiti. We are not surprised because he came from poverty people’s party (PDP).

“We are not here to agonising on the monumental failure if Fayose government but we are here to bring a message of hope.

“I had told workers that Fayemi once back will pay all salaries arrears of workers.

“He would continue several constructions to develop Ekiti. He knows how to maximise Ekiti resources.

“Around this time, in 2014, as governor of Edo, PDP made sure they frustrated me and others from coming to give support for Fayemi during his campaign and on election day.

“But we thank you our president for not toeing that path, to have allowed a level playing ground for everyone to ensure that democracy thrives. Fayose has made efforts to divert attention.

“He has abuse d everybody. He orders all shops closed and ordered transporters to resume at governor’s office for his own rally. I said to my self this boy is a bad students of politics. No amount of intimidation can stop a people determined for a change. And APC will show Fayose on Saturday.”

Governor of Kogi State, Yaya Bello, said: “Our great grand fathers lived in Ekiti State here and as such more than 75 percent of Igbiras, Igede, Igala and other ethnic nationalities in Kogi states lived their lives in Ekiti and did great agricultural ventures to survive.

“What we did in Ondo State to bring in Akeredolu, we will repeat it here in Ekiti.”

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, assured President Buhari that Ekiti people would vote for APC, on Saturday, to appreciate the president for his developmental strides in the country and great performance.

“We can assure you sir Mr. President that Ekiti people will appreciate our great party and the President for you giant strides and developmental progress.

“They know that it is Fayemi that will rediscover the state and out it in the path of greatness and development once again. He did it before and he would do it again having learnt so well from you and been doing your good deeds.”