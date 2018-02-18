The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Where tea grows in Nigeria
18th February 2018 - Health facts you should know about banana
18th February 2018 - Cancer: Understanding the concept
18th February 2018 - How to keep your eyes healthy
18th February 2018 - Sad Tales From Bauchi
18th February 2018 - Heroic father of 7 dies, defending village
18th February 2018 - 72-yr-old man in soup for aiding robber-son, gang
18th February 2018 - Man who survived Boko Haram attacks twice abandons hospital in fear
18th February 2018 - Community cries for justice over murdered mother, son
18th February 2018 - Family accuses Abia bizwoman’s police escorts of killing 34-yr-old son
Home / Tea Time / Where tea grows in Nigeria

Where tea grows in Nigeria

— 18th February 2018

Enyeribe Ejiogu

([email protected])

Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, who is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects and also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, is a tea aficionado, and he is never shy to project the flagship product of his state, Highland Tea, produced by Mambilla Beverages Company Limited, which is owned by the state.

At an event, he effusively spoke about the state’s tea brand: “Highland Tea is a rich and quality product that is proudly made in Nigeria, precisely in the popular Mambilla plateau of Taraba State, North East Nigeria that I govern.”

The widespread production of tea leaves from over 6000 farms and processed into packaged tea is the reason for Nigeria’s listing among tea producing nations in the world. Tea is produced in Nigeria on the serene and idyllic Mambilla plateau, which is Nigeria’s northern continuation of the Bamenda Highlands of Cameroon.

The Mambilla Plateau has an average elevation of about 1,600 metres (5,249 ft) above sea level, making it the highest plateau in Nigeria. Some of its villages are situated on hills that must be at least 1,828 metres (5,997 ft) high above sea level.

Some mountains on the plateau and around it are over 2,000 metres (6,562 ft) high, like the Chappal Waddi (more appropriate name: Gang) mountain which has an average height of about 2,419 metres (7,936 ft) above sea level. It is the highest mountain in Nigeria and the highest mountain in West Africa if Cameroon’s mountains, such as Mount Cameroon, are excluded.

The Mambilla Plateau measures about 96 km (60 mi) along its curved length; it is 40 km (25 mi) wide and is bounded by an escarpment that is about 900 m (2,953 ft) high in some places. The plateau covers an area of over 9,389 square kilometres (3,625 sq mi). Gang (‘Chappal Waddi’) Mountain is found at the northeastern flank of the plateau.

The Mambilla Plateau is the cradle of the Bantu-speaking people and has been continuously inhabited for over four millennia by the same Mambillobantu culture. It is under the Sardauna Local Government Area in the southeastern part of Taraba State. It was originally known as Mambilla District, which was carved out in January 1940, and later renamed ‘Mambilla Local Authority’ in 1970. In 1981, it became Mambilla Local Government Area.

The plateau has its south and eastern escarpments standing along the Cameroonian border, while the remainder of its giant northern escarpment and its western slope are in Nigeria.

Why tea grows in Mambilla

The climate of the plateau, according to Wikipedia, is comparatively cold. Daytime temperatures hardly ever exceed 25 °C (77.0 °F) making it the coolest region in Nigeria. Strong winds prevail during the daytime, and the rainy season lasts from mid-March until the end of November. As a result of its high elevation, the plateau experiences temperate weather conditions but on a smaller scale due to its location in a tropical environment.

The rainy season on the Mambilla Plateau is associated with frequent and heavy rainfall due to orographic activities on the plateau involving moist winds from the Atlantic Ocean and the steep edges and escarpments of the plateau. The Mambilla Plateau receives over 1850 millimetres of rainfall annually. It is also free of mosquito and tse-tse fly.

The highland is home to Nigeria and West Africa’s only highland tea plantations, located In Kakara town.

Nigeria’s largest game reserves, the Gashaka/Gumti Game Reserve is found north of the Gangriwal (‘Chappal Waddi’) Mountain area just on the northern border of the Mambilla Plateau. The Gang Peak is West Africa’s highest peak (excluding Cameroon’s peaks) and has a rich historical and tourist importance steeped in enthralling Mambilla mythologies and legends. ‘Chappal Wadi’ is a misnomer for the ancient Gangriwal Peak, whose tradition and historical phenomena have spanned several centuries to date.

Other facts about Mambilla Plateau

The Mambilla region is to play host to huge hydroelectric power dam, which will hopefully lead to aggressive agro-industrial development when it eventually takes off.

Vegetation on the plateau comprises low grasses with trees being noticeably absent except for man-made forest planted by German colonialists during the period of German administration of the Cameroons between 1906 and 1915 and other Nigerian government tree planting programs. It is a home to the Gashaka Gumti National Park, which is the largest national park and protected area in all of Nigeria, as well as the Ngel Nyaki Forest Reserve, both of which harbour rare and endangered West and Central African plant and animal species endemic to the area. The eucalyptus tree is the dominant tree is these man-made forests as a result of the easy adaptability of the eucalyptus tree to the harsh climatic conditions on the plateau. The abundance of low lush green grasses on the plateau has attracted a large number of cattle, whose advent beginning during British rule affected the plateau’s vegetation. This has resulted in overgrazing of the plateau and has created problems between the Fulani cattle herders, and the indigenous Mambilla people.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Health facts you should know about banana

— 18th February 2018

Banana is one fruit that a lot people consume, probably because it is soft and succulent, but they do not know the many benefits it offers to health, apart from being a very good source of vitamin C. Most people also wrongly store banana in the refrigerator to cool down, so that it can be…

  • Sad Tales From Bauchi

    — 18th February 2018

    Parents of 20 students who died in Kano accident speak Their last moments, by schoolmates PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi   Days after 20 students and two teachers of Government Day Secondary School, Misau, Bauchi State, perished in a tragic autocrash, parents and friends of the deceased are gripped by grief as the sound of mourning is…

  • Heroic father of 7 dies, defending village

    — 18th February 2018

    …After taking wife, children to safety ROSE EJEMBI, Makurdi  Forty-seven-year old Fidelis Peren, a father of seven, had looked forward to a better new year as his farms were doing well and it was almost time for harvest. His plan was that after selling his farm produce, he would complete a building he had started…

  • 72-yr-old man in soup for aiding robber-son, gang

    — 18th February 2018

     NGOZI UWUJARE A welder in Asaba, 72-year-old Moses Iweh, may have to spend the rest of his life in jail, if convicted and sentenced to a prison term. Moses is alleged by the Delta State Police Command of aiding the robbery activities of his son, Samuel Iweh, 26, and members of his gang in Asaba,…

  • Man who survived Boko Haram attacks twice abandons hospital in fear

    — 18th February 2018

    …After bedside neighbour died of yellow fever TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri Isah Mohammed, a victim of Boko Haram bloodletting in Borno State has proved to be the proverbial cat with nine lives. Forced out of his home in Baga, a commercial town around the Lake Chad region in the northern part of the state by Boko…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share