Where is Obaro Ibru?

For couple of years, Obaro Ibru, the handsome fun-loving son of infamous matriarch of Nigerian banking, Mrs. Cecilia Ibru, had the honour of being regarded as one of the ultimate rockers in the country. Obaro was the soul of many parties, especially those organized by fellow silver spoons. At the height of the family’s glorious days, Obaro, unlike his brother Oboden, who many see as humble and gentle, held most of the ladies spellbound with his overall package: young, rich, stylish and very upwardly mobile. Then suddenly came the travails of his dear mom, Cecilia, who as the chief executive officer of the defunct Oceanic Bank was arrested, tried and convicted for monumental fraud. The dude then slowed down his smutty lifestyle, but still showed the flash of his binge. However, in the last one year, Obaro seems to have embarked on a self imposed exile. Aside his disappearance from the social radar, he has also been irregular at his favourite Federal Palace Hotel casino where he used to unwind with select friends. This has set many tongues wagging on the state of the family’s finances. But whatever, many of Obaro’s crew really want their Capo de tuti come out of hiding and back on the social cruise.