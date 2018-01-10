The Sun News
Latest
10th January 2018 - Reign of terror, rape in Ebonyi
10th January 2018 - World of Abuja scavengers
10th January 2018 - When youths charted course for Mbaise
10th January 2018 - Day Fayemi’s wife won new converts for feminism in Abuja
10th January 2018 - Sir Paul Obi Foundation inaugurated
10th January 2018 - Adesina’s day of glory in Enugu
10th January 2018 - Enugu community school gets new building from alumni
10th January 2018 - Ogidi monarch celebrates first Ofala 18 years after community stayed without king
10th January 2018 - My scorecard, by Abikoye, Nigeria’s High Commissioner, Ghana
10th January 2018 - NGO trains 132 Enugu residents in various skills
Home / Abuja Metro / When youths charted course for Mbaise

When youths charted course for Mbaise

— 10th January 2018

From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja 

There comes a period in the life of an association when it sits back and ruminate over its affairs so as to chart a new course for itself. 

This is exactly what the Ugwu Mbaise Youth Forum organized by the Ugwu Mbaise Abuja set out to do. Last week, Mbaise indigenes made up of all the seven communities that make up the town gathered with their youths in Abuja with a mission to inculcate in the youths the ideals of good citizenship.

Speaking on the occasion President Ugwu Mbaise Abuja Mr. Leo Erasmus Njoku called on the youths who gathered in their hundreds to imbibe the ideals of good citizenship, know their roots and strive to contribute their quota in the development of their home community. 

Njoku explained that early in the year 2017 the community had agreed to organize a forum for the youths in Abuja so as to sensitise them on their ancestral home . He lamented that most of them were getting estranged with their culture so much so that some cannot even speak the dialect of their fore fathers. 

He Urged the youths to engage in projects that will connect them with their homes . He cited some heroes and heroines from Mbaise as MS Chioma Ajunwa an international athlete ,Chief Frank Nneji of ABC Transport and Pat Ekeji formerly of Nigerian Sport commission among others. 

The gathering made up of Mbaise people from all walks of life included Professors, lawyers, medical practitioners, top business icons, teachers among others. One of the professors, Isaac Obasi of Tonsha Energy Limited who is also a financial expert counseled the youths to avoid businesses with shady inclination. He told them that the intellect of an Mbaise man has wrongly been perceived by many people in the country just as the entire Igbo race were also wrongly perceived by other Nigerians of being super intelligent or crafty. 

Professor Obasi advised Mbaise indigenes not to allow their people reside outside until he or she familiarizes self with the community. He described Mbaise as a cultural and Spiritual entity with clans and villages before the white man came and destroyed the culture. 

He revealed that outsiders rush to marry from Mbaise to inherit their genes , while regretting that the root of people regarding Mbaise people as greedy came from Kabaka International Dance Band’s qurell with his friend and band member Sir Warrior. Obasi wondered why a qurell between two friends should be used to judge a whole community. 

President, Ugwu Mbaise Abuja women wing, Dr. Mrs. Ogechi Uwazie represented by Mrs. Nwoha who regretted that most of their ladies were getting married to people outside Mbaise because they hardly visit their village or know their malefolks. 

She listed one of the challenges of Ugwu Mbaise as the refusal of the younger generation of both men and women to attend monthly meetings. 

Chairman of the event, Chief T.P. Nwokocha said the essence of the occasion was to interact with the youths let them to know about their culture and where they came from.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2017:  Year of crisis, legal battle for PDP

— 10th January 2018

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Last year was very eventful for the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP). It was a year characterised by crisis, botched peace moves, legal battles and the election of a new National Working Committee (NEC) for the party.  The PDP began the year with its leadership crisis, which started the year before and ended it…

  • Ekiti: I’m prepared to challenge Fayose’s anointed  -Bejide, ex-envoy  

    — 10th January 2018

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ambassador Dare Bejide was Nigerian envoy to Canada and ex- Secretary to Ekiti State Government (SSG), serving three consecutive state governors. A pioneer state secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Bejide in this interview speaks on why he yielded to pressures from those he referred to as…

  • Army kills 57 Boko Haram terrorists

    — 10th January 2018

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army jas said it killed more than 50 members of the Boko Haram terror group and destroyed several high-calibre arms and ammunition in the Lake Chad area in recent operations. The Army also disclosed that four of its men on counter-insurgency operations in the North East were killed, while…

  • Nigeria signs agreement to fight dumping

    — 10th January 2018

    From: Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Federal  Government has entered into an agreement with a leading trade law firm,  King and Spalding, LLP Geneva, Switzerland, to provide legal services for Nigeria’s trade remedy legislation, as a key element of modern trade policy. The agreement was signed in Geneva by Chief Negotiator and Director General of the…

  • Maina probe’ll continue –Senate

    — 10th January 2018

    •Hails Judiciary for rejecting injunction From Fred Itua, Abuja Twenty four hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja rejected a bid from the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Shehu Malami (SAN) to stop Senate from investigating the controversial reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reforms Task Force, Mr….

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share