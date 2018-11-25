The Holy Spirit is the most important person on earth today. A deep fellowship and a close walk with Him are necessary to enjoying His ministry.
Ephesians 2:21-22
“In whom all the building fitly framed together groweth unto an holy temple in the Lord: In whom ye also are builded together for an habitation of God through the Spirit.”
Pastor Emmanuel Ogbechie
God’s plan for every believer is for Him to dwell in us in a manifest way. God dwells in us today through the Holy Spirit. He is God living in our human spirit. The Holy Spirit is in us to cause us to live a life of heaven upon the earth. He is the glory of heaven and beauty of the Godhead. He is the Spirit of the Father sent forth according to the promise of Jesus before He left the earth.
READ ALSO: How to manifest God’s glory – 2
John 15:26 says “but when the Comforter is come, whom I will send unto you from the Father, even the Spirit of truth, which proceedeth from the Father, he shall testify of me.
The Holy Spirit is here to give testimony and to unveil the glory of Christ made available to every believer. He is here to unveil the inheritance, which is ours in Christ and bring it into manifestation.
Jesus says in John 16: 14-15, “He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall shew it unto you.
All things that the Father hath are mine: therefore said I, that He shall take of mine, and shall shew it unto you.
The Holy Spirit is responsible for bringing everything that heaven has to offer to you. Everything that the Father has, His Glory, His power, His wisdom, His goodness, all that God the Father has belongs to Jesus. As joint-heirs with Jesus, all that the Father has also belongs to us. The Holy Spirit is with us today to show us the things which are freely given unto us by our Father.
1 John 4: 13 says “hereby know we that we dwell in him, and He in us, because He hath given us of His Spirit.”
The Holy Spirit is the most important person on earth today. A deep fellowship and a close walk with Him are necessary to enjoying His ministry.
John 14:15-17 says : “If ye love me, keep my commandments; And I will pray the father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you forever; even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him; but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you and shall be in you.
What Jesus said to the disciples in the verse of scripture quoted above applies to all believers all over the world. We need acknowledge the presence of the Holy Spirit in order to receive his ministry in every aspect of our life. In the book of Philemon 1:6, we see that experiencing the promises of God is made possible by our acknowledging those promises.
Constantly acknowledge the Holy Spirit’s presence in your life and expect him to manifest himself to you.
Ignorance about the presence of the Holy Spirit is the number one reason why believers do not experience his ministry, hence Jesus took time to educate the disciples about his abiding presence. Take time to study the ministry of the Holy Spirit all through the scriptures and begin to expect the same results that others received in their lives as a result of the Holy Spirit’s presence upon their lives.
The Holy Spirit cannot freely walk with believers who live in unbelief and doubt the words which He has borne witness to, as written in the Bible. Friendship with the world and associating with the world’s way of doing things create enmity between you and the Holy Spirit, according to James 4:4. Who are your best friends and what are the things they love doing? Do they love the things the Holy Spirit loves? Paul admonished us in His writing to the Corinthians in 2 Corinthians 6:14-17 to come out from among unbelievers and those who walk in darkness, be separate and not to touch unclean things. When we do these, the Holy Spirit will unveil His ministry in a special way.
To walk with the Holy Spirit, we must align ourselves with His desires and live a separated life. We must live a life separated from the world’s way of living. We must walk in total agreement with Him. The book of Amos 3: 3 says “Can two walk together, except they be agreed? This is how to build yourself up as a believer.
Jude 20 says, “but ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost, Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life.
The book of Jude admonishes us as believers to build up ourselves. This task is to be fulfilled by every believer. No one can do this for you; you must make the effort to grow spiritually. Your spiritual growth depends on you obeying the instructions presented here by Jude.
The first step in building up oneself is to give attention to hearing the word in order to feed faith into our hearts. Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God. Just as eating physical food nourishes our physical bodies and releases the physical energy that is necessary for our body to function properly, that is how the word of God feeds our spirit and releases faith-power for our spirit man to function properly.
Secondly, you build up yourself by praying in the Holy Ghost. Praying in the Holy Ghost is praying under the inspiration or utterance granted by the Holy Ghost. We do this by praying in tongues according to 1 Corinthians 14:4
Thirdly, you build yourself up by keeping yourself in the love of God. Keep yourself walking constantly in the love of God. Love is the measuring yardstick of spiritual growth. The more you yield to the love walk, the more you mature.
In the book of Ephesians 3:17 Paul prayed for the Ephesian church, that they might be rooted and grounded in love so that they might be filled with all the fullness of God. God is love and the deeper you go in walking in love the deeper you actually go in God. The more you commit to walking in love, the more your knowledge of God’s love grows and your spiritual understanding is broadened.
Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord.
Leave a Reply