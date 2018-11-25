God’s plan for every believer is for Him to dwell in us in a manifest way. God dwells in us today through the Holy Spirit. He is God living in our human spirit. The Holy Spirit is in us to cause us to live a life of heaven upon the earth. He is the glory of heaven and beauty of the Godhead. He is the Spirit of the Father sent forth according to the promise of Jesus before He left the earth.

John 15:26 says “but when the Comforter is come, whom I will send unto you from the Father, even the Spirit of truth, which proceedeth from the Father, he shall testify of me.

The Holy Spirit is here to give testimony and to unveil the glory of Christ made available to every believer. He is here to unveil the inheritance, which is ours in Christ and bring it into manifestation.

Jesus says in John 16: 14-15, “He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall shew it unto you.

All things that the Father hath are mine: therefore said I, that He shall take of mine, and shall shew it unto you.

The Holy Spirit is responsible for bringing everything that heaven has to offer to you. Everything that the Father has, His Glory, His power, His wisdom, His goodness, all that God the Father has belongs to Jesus. As joint-heirs with Jesus, all that the Father has also belongs to us. The Holy Spirit is with us today to show us the things which are freely given unto us by our Father.