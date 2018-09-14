When what we eat turns poisonous

“Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food”

– Hippocrates (460 – 370BC), Greek Doctor

Chief Audu Ogbeh, Agriculture Minister, sometime ago in a piece published by a national daily titled, ‘Nigeria, global standard in food production and trade’, wrote “What you eat, if you eat well, will determine your state of health and your longevity as a human being. Unfortunately, most of the time nowadays, we are actually eating poison because of the way we handle our food production. From the seed we cultivate, to the fertilizer we use, to the chemical we spray, to the way we process the food, or even preserve the food, or package the food, we are determining whether we are eating well or eating badly.”

No doubt, we are what we eat! We are a reflection of what we daily take in as food and water. To a large extent, a man’s health is determined by his nutrition – nourished, undernourished or malnourished. The reason is not far-fetched. The Greek physician, Hippocrates, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Medicine’, in 390 BC established the strong nexus between food and medicine, and came up with the quote above.

Inarguably, of the three basic needs of man – food, clothing and shelter, food is number one and the most important. Food is the primary reason most people work. Lack of it may not only cause health challenges but also it is capable of spelling doom for a whole nation. Communal clashes over land disputes in rural areas are not just tussles for pride and supremacy, but an ultimate battle for ownership of an unending source of food. In fact, lack or insufficiency of food in a country can lead to revolt and unrest. Food security is as important as life security.

The nourishment we derive from the type of food we take is a function of how these foods are produced, processed and packaged. As important as the food we take is to the body for good health and survival, so also can we be endangering our lives with this same food going by the processes involved in the preparation.