– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - When what we eat turns poisonous
14th September 2018 - The politics of party primaries
14th September 2018 - Quality of decision determines success
14th September 2018 - Between Atiku’s vague restructuring and Osinbanjo’s pretensious good governance
14th September 2018 - Dogara’s defection didn’t come as surprise — APC
14th September 2018 - INEC and political parties’ nomination of candidates
14th September 2018 - Free nomination form purchase
14th September 2018 - Atukwei Okai (1941-2018)
14th September 2018 - Starvation looms on the Plateau
14th September 2018 - Sallah: Dishes that made the difference in Zaria
Home / Opinion / When what we eat turns poisonous
EAT

When what we eat turns poisonous

— 14th September 2018

We are what we eat! We are a reflection of what we daily take in as food and water. To a large extent, a man’s health is determined by his nutrition

Kayode Ojewale

“Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food”
– Hippocrates (460 – 370BC), Greek Doctor

Chief Audu Ogbeh, Agriculture Minister, sometime ago in a piece published by a national daily titled, ‘Nigeria, global standard in food production and trade’, wrote “What you eat, if you eat well, will determine your state of health and your longevity as a human being. Unfortunately, most of the time nowadays, we are actually eating poison because of the way we handle our food production. From the seed we cultivate, to the fertilizer we use, to the chemical we spray, to the way we process the food, or even preserve the food, or package the food, we are determining whether we are eating well or eating badly.”

READ ALSO: Harmful effects of food supplements?

No doubt, we are what we eat! We are a reflection of what we daily take in as food and water. To a large extent, a man’s health is determined by his nutrition – nourished, undernourished or malnourished. The reason is not far-fetched. The Greek physician, Hippocrates, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Medicine’, in 390 BC established the strong nexus between food and medicine, and came up with the quote above.

Inarguably, of the three basic needs of man – food, clothing and shelter, food is number one and the most important. Food is the primary reason most people work. Lack of it may not only cause health challenges but also it is capable of spelling doom for a whole nation. Communal clashes over land disputes in rural areas are not just tussles for pride and supremacy, but an ultimate battle for ownership of an unending source of food. In fact, lack or insufficiency of food in a country can lead to revolt and unrest. Food security is as important as life security.

The nourishment we derive from the type of food we take is a function of how these foods are produced, processed and packaged. As important as the food we take is to the body for good health and survival, so also can we be endangering our lives with this same food going by the processes involved in the preparation.

Wikipedia defines Nutrition as the science that interprets the interaction of nutrients and other substances in food in relation to maintenance, growth, reproduction, health and disease of an organism. It added that, the diet of an organism is what it eats, which is largely determined by the availability and palatability of foods. For a good diet to be palatable, it must be nutritious.

Our foods get contaminated and poisoned in many ways by our own farmers. These ways include the crude ways of openly drying cassava and fish (fresh and smoked) by the roadside, use of adulterated fertilizers (mixture of kaolin and sharp sand), unsanitary processing environment, use of rusty iron equipment , like locally fabricated pepper and tomatoes grinding machines among others. Most of our foods pass through these processes, to mention a few and end up in our bodies.

The culture of overcooking most of our foods has saved us a lot from grave dangers these contaminated foods portend, it is the reason some of those who consume these foods are not attacked by the disease.

Recently, the DG of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye warned Nigerians to avoid fruits ripened with Calcium Carbide. She said consumption of such Carbide-ripened fruits can cause organ failure, several diseases, including cancer and death. Some unscrupulous farmers and traders hasten the ripening process of fruits to meet high market demand for huge sales at the detriment of consumers. She said, “Calcium carbide generally contains impurities such as Arsenic, Lead particles, Phosphorus etc that pose a number of various health hazards.”

READ ALSO: NAFDAC Cautions against canned sardine

Fruits that are usually ripened by Calcium Carbide include banana, cashew, mango, plantain, orange, grape and pawpaw. Generally for plantains, it is advisable to buy mature ones with all-green coloration and keep for some time in a covered black container to allow ripen naturally for the yellow coloration to emerge.

A food and safety expert with EU-funded United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), John Tehinse, suggested three ways to recognize fruits ripened with Calcium Carbide. First, colour of fruits ripened with carbide is not uniform, it has yellow and green patches unlike when it is ripened naturally. Secondly, texture of carbide-ripened fruits is hard while the naturally-ripened one has a soft texture. Thirdly, what follows natural ripening is conversion of starch to sugar, therefore it is sweet to taste but artificially ripened fruits are not sweet to taste.

Our friendly and nurturing foods and fruits may become not only frenemies but killer-foes if proper care and attention are not paid to how they are processed. It is expedient to say here that, we must cultivate and maintain personal hygiene when dealing with foods especially. Fruits should be thoroughly washed under running water before consuming. Fruits, which are important sources of many nutrients and vitamins responsible for building the body’s immune system, may end up damaging the whole body system if artificially ripened ones are consumed. Food should also be thoroughly cooked as well too.

Precautionary measures should be taken to ensure that our food and fruits, when consumed will not play the reverse role of ‘enemies’ by attacking the body rather they will play the defensive role of ‘friends’ to the body. If that food which is meant to take care of us turns to harm us, then it is no longer food, it is poison.

READ ALSO: Rice poisoning: Ebonyi govt. shuts Abakaliki Rice Mill

______________________________

Ojewale writes from Idimu, Lagos via [email protected]
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DOGARAS DEFECTION

Dogara’s defection didn’t come as surprise — APC

— 14th September 2018

“Dogara’s reported defection has not come to us as a surprise. It was only a matter of time judging by Dogara’s anti-party antics in the National Assembly Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) says that the reported defection of the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, did not come to them as…

  • CANDIDATES

    INEC and political parties’ nomination of candidates

    — 14th September 2018

    It becomes easier for the people to own, defend and sell their party’s candidates whom they have directly elected to represent them. Sufuyan Ojeifo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, as far back as when Professor Attahiru Jega was in the saddle as national chairman, formulated a body of rules or regulations that would…

  • PURCHASE OF FORMS

    Free nomination form purchase

    — 14th September 2018

    What is so important in purchase of forms which have been designed to exclude genuine agents of change from running for offices to govern their states and Nigeria? Oludayo Tade Nigeria politicians are boringly copycat in their attempt to present their personal ambitions as driven by collective desire of the masses that need them as…

  • ATUKWEI OKAI

    Atukwei Okai (1941-2018)

    — 14th September 2018

    Africa has lost a celebrated poet, literary activist and renowned academic in the death of Ghanaian writer, Professor Atukwei Okai. The literary giant and cultural ambassador died on July 13, 2018 at the age of 77 at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana. He was the Secretary-General of Pan African Writers Association (PAWA) as well…

  • Starvation looms on the Plateau

    — 14th September 2018

    “We are pleading for government intervention because hunger and starvation is looming in our communities…” Gyang Bere, Jos A fresh trouble is in the offing on the Plateau. It is another dark and indeed a tragic moment for traumatized farmers in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi local governments in Plateau State. This is because their farms with…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]