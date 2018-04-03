When prominent Nigerians bade farewell to Madam Nneoma Iwu

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, recently drew thousands of well-heeled and influential Nigerians to his Mbano, Imo State, country home.

For the man, indigenes and residents of Umuezeala, Umukabia, Ehima Mbano, Imo State, March 16, 2017, would remain indelible. On that day, the world around Iwu and his brothers, Dr. Chris Iwu and Cosmas Iwu, a former secretary to the Imo State government, gathered to bid their matriarch, Nneoma Eunice Iwu, eternal goodbye.

The event, which took place at the Iwus’ family home, attracted the who’s who within Imo political and business circles. It was also a gathering of the entire clergy and religious of the Okigwe diocese of the Catholic Church, led by Bishop Solomon Amatu.

The St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where the funeral mass was held, built and donated by Prof. Iwu, was filled to capacity, with people from all walks of life coming in to be with the family. They all celebrated the life of a mother, one who, as a young woman, nurtured her kids through rough patches to become boys, then men, then husbands and fathers and fathers-in-law, who gave her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nneoma Iwu lived a very unsung but impactful life. A very simple ‘village’ woman, she became the ‘Nneoma’ (Good Mother) not just to her immediate children and grandchildren but also to a clan of children, men and women who encountered her during her lifetime, which was highlighted by love for God and humankind.

She was not a mother to attract undue attention to herself. But she was the Nneoma who created a community of love and cheerful sharing around herself, taking in every person who she came across as hers. She expressed her love for God in others. She saw God in other people and with her persuasive lifestyle led her children and grandchildren into loving and serving God more than anything else.

It was for this reason that the people of Umukabia in Ehime Mbano were the least surprised that the passage of an 87-year-old great-grandmother attracted the leadership of the Catholic Church in Imo State, including the Archbishop of Owerri, Dr. Anthony Obinna, who concelebrated the vigil mass in her honour. Bishop Emeritus of Orlu Diocese, Dr. Gregory Ochiagha, had the honour of conducting the commendation service in her honour, as her body was ready to be returned to earth.

Preaching his homily at the funeral, Bishop Amatu of Okigwe Diocese said the presence of the entire clergy and religious of the diocese underscored the esteem in which Nneoma Iwu was held because of her exemplary life that impacted on the life of many people in Mbano, and was instrumental in the building of the church where her remains lay last.

Bishop Amatu also used the opportunity of the funeral mass, attended by the bigwigs of politics and business in Imo State, to call on the people to use the powers that they currently have to impact positively on the people.

He also called for moral rectitude in society and urged the living to always seek to serve God with humility and dedication. In his words, a life of service to God is more rewarding.

Governor Rochas Okorocha led Imo State government functionaries to the funeral, which had the three senators representing Imo State –Benjamin Uwajumogu, Samuel Anyanwu and Hope Uzodimma – also in attendance. There were also Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume, Sen. Athan Achonu and Chief Tony Chukwu, among many others.

Former governors Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim also had their seats in church. Political leader of the state, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CEO of Zinox Computers, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, Prof. ABC Nwosu, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro of the Police Service Commission; ace journalist, Emma Agu, Chief Jerry Chukwueke of Germaine Autos, members of the House of Representatives and members of the Imo State House of Assembly and many more were on hand to bid Nneoma Iwu goodbye.

Outside the church, a carnival-like reception awaited guests. Different dance troupes were on hand to entertain the array of guests alongside masquerade performances.

Nneoma Iwu lived quietly. In death, she was celebrated loudly. Every good mother would wish to have the kind of ceremonial passage that the late Nneoma Iwu had.