The Sun News
Latest
24th March 2018 - When Ooni Ogunwusi stormed Ilisan Remo for Oba Sonuga
24th March 2018 - Lost mediation opportunities
24th March 2018 - My belle o; my country o!
24th March 2018 - H-e-l-p, goat has swallowed my voter’s card!
24th March 2018 - Moses on target as Super Eagles stun hosts Poland
24th March 2018 - Onigbinde: I divorced My wife to Have long life
24th March 2018 - Jobs for ex-militants
24th March 2018 - Odibo Lizy 08025425206 [email protected]
24th March 2018 - Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor
24th March 2018 - Court strikes out corruption charges against Justice Ngwuta
Home / Entertainment / When Ooni Ogunwusi stormed Ilisan Remo for Oba Sonuga

When Ooni Ogunwusi stormed Ilisan Remo for Oba Sonuga

— 24th March 2018

Saturday, March 6, was a red letter day for the people of Ilisan-Remo in Ogun State as the town played host to hundreds of dignitaries led by Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11) who was in the town with his large entourage for the 8th year coronation anniversary of Oba Michael Olufemi Sonuga, the Olofin of Ilisan-Remo.

The presence in Ilisan of the Ooni, who has been living up to his promise of uniting the Yoruba race, added colour to the double celebration of the town’s monarch reign. During the elaborate occasion chaired by billionaire mogul, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, eight distinguished Nigerians and their spouses were honoured with different chieftaincy titles.

They were federal lawmaker, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, who was conferred with the title of Sobaloju of Ilisan Remo, while his wife Adenike Adebutu was made the Yeye Sobaloju of Ilisan Remo. Others honoured were Prof. Olugbenga Obajimi Adebawo, the Baamowe and his wife, Dr. Adedayo Olubanke Adebawo as Yeye Baamowe; Bonsue Fuji king, Adewale Ayuba Saliu and his wife, Azuka-Ego Saliu as Aare Tadese and Yeye Tadese respectively; Dr. Abiodun Waheed Osinowo and Mrs Olufunke Mulikat Osinowo were installed as Asojuoba and Yeye Asojuoba; Otunba Solomon Oladipo Solarin and his wife Chief (Mrs.) Margret Afolake Solarin now have the titles of Gbadero and Yeye Gbadero respectively; Chief Dipo Shonowo and his wife, Olufunmilola Shonowo became the new Aare Ademo and Yeye Aare Ademo; while property mogul Oba Adetola Emmanuel King and his wife, Aderonke were made the Borokoni and Yeye Borokini of Ilisan Remo. 

Speaking before cutting of the anniversary cake, Oba Ogunwusi reiterated the importance of unity among the Yoruba which he said will go a long way in making Yoruba a good example for others. Also in his remark, Chairman of the anniversary organising committee, Aare Wemmy Olumide Osude, expressed his appreciation to the Ilisan Social Club, Club Exclusive, Babcock University, Adron Homes and scores of individual donors for their immense support in making this year’s coronation anniversary a success.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor

— 24th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin The Edo State government has handed over a 70-year-old man, Francis Ezomo, and his two sons, Nosa Ezomo, 26 and Festus Ezomo, 29, to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl, a relative of Mr. Francis Ezomo’s wife. The acting Chairman of the Edo…

  • Court strikes out corruption charges against Justice Ngwuta

    — 24th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday struck out the 13-count criminal charge brought against a sitting Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta by the Federal Government. Justice John Tsoho, who relied on a recent Court of Appeal decision involving Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, held that the condition precedent for…

  • Why I posed nude on my birthday

    — 24th March 2018

    –Jojo Charry, actress Rita Okoye Few days ago, Liberia-born US-based Nollywood actress, Jojo Charry, set the Internet on fire with her nude birthday photos. While some admired her, others admonished her for posing nude. In this exclusive interview, the beautiful thespian explain the reasons behind the nude photo shoot, her encounter with lesbians, and plans…

  • 2019: Saraki, Tinubu’s humiliation will make Buhari’s re-election tough –Shehu Sani

    — 24th March 2018

    • Says APC lacks ideology Remi Adefulu The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has warned that the humiliation of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki,  the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, by the federal government, will make the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari a tough bid. Sani who spoke with…

  • Economy: Bill Gates’ comment vindicated us –PDP

    — 24th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said comments by the founder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, on the economic policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have vindicated its stance that the government is the worst in the history of the country. The PDP in a statement by its National…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share