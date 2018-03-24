When Ooni Ogunwusi stormed Ilisan Remo for Oba Sonuga

Saturday, March 6, was a red letter day for the people of Ilisan-Remo in Ogun State as the town played host to hundreds of dignitaries led by Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11) who was in the town with his large entourage for the 8th year coronation anniversary of Oba Michael Olufemi Sonuga, the Olofin of Ilisan-Remo.

The presence in Ilisan of the Ooni, who has been living up to his promise of uniting the Yoruba race, added colour to the double celebration of the town’s monarch reign. During the elaborate occasion chaired by billionaire mogul, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, eight distinguished Nigerians and their spouses were honoured with different chieftaincy titles.

They were federal lawmaker, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, who was conferred with the title of Sobaloju of Ilisan Remo, while his wife Adenike Adebutu was made the Yeye Sobaloju of Ilisan Remo. Others honoured were Prof. Olugbenga Obajimi Adebawo, the Baamowe and his wife, Dr. Adedayo Olubanke Adebawo as Yeye Baamowe; Bonsue Fuji king, Adewale Ayuba Saliu and his wife, Azuka-Ego Saliu as Aare Tadese and Yeye Tadese respectively; Dr. Abiodun Waheed Osinowo and Mrs Olufunke Mulikat Osinowo were installed as Asojuoba and Yeye Asojuoba; Otunba Solomon Oladipo Solarin and his wife Chief (Mrs.) Margret Afolake Solarin now have the titles of Gbadero and Yeye Gbadero respectively; Chief Dipo Shonowo and his wife, Olufunmilola Shonowo became the new Aare Ademo and Yeye Aare Ademo; while property mogul Oba Adetola Emmanuel King and his wife, Aderonke were made the Borokoni and Yeye Borokini of Ilisan Remo.

Speaking before cutting of the anniversary cake, Oba Ogunwusi reiterated the importance of unity among the Yoruba which he said will go a long way in making Yoruba a good example for others. Also in his remark, Chairman of the anniversary organising committee, Aare Wemmy Olumide Osude, expressed his appreciation to the Ilisan Social Club, Club Exclusive, Babcock University, Adron Homes and scores of individual donors for their immense support in making this year’s coronation anniversary a success.