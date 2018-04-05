When Ogun CPWB celebrated Easter at Lepers’ Colony

Loving and giving to the needy is not only biblical, it is also part of socio-cultural ethos of our society. Apart from the usual extension of hand of help to the downtrodden, which is part of our day-to-day activities, festive seasons are particularly, targeted to put smiles on the faces of the needy.

Religious organisations, humanitarian groups, social clubs and NGOs use the auspicious yuletide to dole out goodies to the less privileged.

It was in tandem with the above and in the spirit of Easter celebration that the Chapel of Glory Fellowship Centre of the Ogun State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board visited and presented food and other items to the people infected with Mycobacterium Laprae at the Lepers’ Colony, Iberekodo in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

Led by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Pastor Wole Odejobi, who was represented by the Chaplain of the Chapel, Pastor Julius Oderinde, the team had a good time with the members of the colony. Apart from praising and worshiping with the lepers, the Chapel equally listened and empathised with them.

While presenting the items, Odejobi, said motive behind the visit was to show the Board’s concern and love for the people at the colony as expressed in the death and resurrection of Christ for mankind.

He enjoined well meaning Nigerians from all walks of life to always extend their hands of love to the less privileged, noting such kind gesture would in no small measure bring succour and sense of belonging to the needy.

Receiving the goodies on behalf of the colony, its secretary, Mr. Folorunso Lukman appreciated members of the Chapel for remembering them at the Easter period.

He noted the gesture would touch lives of hundreds of their members and prayed that God would continue to bless and provide for the chapel.

In his remark during the visit, the Administration Officer at the Hansen’s Disease Centre (HDC), a Department under the State Hospital Management Board, Mr. Oladeinde Ogunmode, who received the members of the Chapel at the colony, appreciated its efforts and show of love towards the lepers.

He enjoined the Chapel not to rest on its oars towards promoting the well-being of the downtrodden in the society.

Ogunmodede, while elucidating on the main cause of leprosy, disclosed that the disease is primarily caused by “Mycobacterium Leprae”, which could be transmitted as an airborne infection with inhalation of aerosols containing M Leprae.

He implored the people to report immediately for medical check up whenever they discover any reddish colouration in their skins or experience uncontrollable cough with sputum before such degenerates into full blown leprosy.

A member of the colony, Adisa Bilewu, expressed his joy at the visit which he described as a show of true love as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He noted that though such visit always lift the morale of colony members, he urged similar religious and other social organisations, to always visit the colony, not only with goodies, but messages of love and goodwill.

Airing similar views, another member of the colony, Abike Omolewa, said the colony would always appreciate good gestures from members of the public.

She said, though most of colony members engage in farming to eke out a living, donations of food and other items, could come handy and add value to lives of lepers.