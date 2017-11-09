The Sun News
9th November 2017 - When Ndigbo, others honoured kinsman in Lagos
9th November 2017 - With unpaid salaries in Ekiti, stomach infrastructure has failed – Daramola
9th November 2017 - Niger Delta: Another faulty peace move
9th November 2017 - Obi goaded Ndigbo into this mess
9th November 2017 - NAFEST as calabash of Nigeria’s unity
9th November 2017 - Uneasy calm in Osun over Ijebu-Jesa chieftaincy title
9th November 2017 - Yewa communities at loggerheads over disputed land
9th November 2017 - Fela’s family house: Transforming from Kuti’s home to ‘Heritage Museum’
9th November 2017 - Wole Olanipekun’s scholarship has saved our education – Ekiti indigent students
9th November 2017 - Fayose ends 52-year darkness in Ekiti community
By Daniel Anokwuru

For Chief Sunday Nwobodo, Chairman, New Planet Resorts Limited, a hospitality industry in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, it was another day of honour recently.

The entrepreneur was again garlanded with a chieftaincy title in recognition of his good work in the state. He was named the Aka Ekpuchi-Onwa 1 of Lagos State at the Igbo Community Centre, situated at Nwachukwu Drive, Okota, Lagos by Dr. Uchechukwu Nwachukwu, Eze Ndigbo Lagos and Chairman of Ndi Ezes Igbo Community in Lagos.

Among the dignitaries at the event were officials of the Lagos State government as well as Igbo leaders in the state. Mrs. Anthonia Johnson, Director of Tourism at the Ministry of Arts and Culture represented the Lagos State governor. Also there was Jude Emeka Idimogu (KSM), the lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 11 at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Others include Uche Dimgba Okpotemba, Eze Ndigbo Ikeja; Eze Ndigbo Onigbongbo, Eze Ossai Igwe, Eze Udo, Eze Chimereze, Eze Ndigbo Mushin, Dr. Pat Ene, Eze Ndigbo Ojo, Chief Innocent Ndubuisi Nwankwo, Okwuruoha Ndigbo, Lagos, Chukwu Okoye, Eze Ndigbo Agege, Eze Umuokorobia Lagos, Eze Anya of Somolu and Eze Lawrence of Alimosho.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Nwachukwu, extolled Nwobodo as a man worthy of emulation.

“Chief Sunday Nwobodo is a self-made man who rose to success by combination of sheer hard work, humility, honesty, prudence, discipline, integrity and self-control. His groundbreaking success in business could be attributed to his large heart and ability to take courageous decisions based on conviction. Fired by his passion to play a leadership role in the transformation and industrialisation of Lagos State, he became an hotelier of prominence. His strategies in ensuring human security and philanthropic gestures have made Ojo and its environs safe for nightlife.

“His title, Aka Ekpuchi-Onwa, means that bare hands cannot cover the moon. This simply implies that good things can never be hidden. We encourage him to do more,” said the Eze Ndigbo.  

Mrs. Anthonia Johnson, who represented Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said Lagos State is one that believes in all cultures, irrespective of the diverse nature of the country. She said: “Our governor respects all cultures. Lagos is also a state that welcomes all cultures. We do not discriminate. We believe we are one. The governor of Lagos State is strongly in support of all cultures without discrimination, which is why we are here today to celebrate and identify with the Igbos.”  

The lawmaker, Jude Idimogu explained the need to see culture as a crucial agent in national development.

“Culture encompasses religion, food, what we wear and how we wear them, our language, marriage, music and a number of other lifestyle issues. It is through culture that man expresses himself, becomes aware of himself, recognizes his incompleteness, questions his own achievement, seeks untiringly for new meanings and creates works through which he transcends his limitations,” he stated.

Giving his vote of thanks, Chief Nwobodo expressed gratitude to all that had gathered to celebrate his effort, promising to do more for Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.  

