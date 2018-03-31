The Sun News
When Naomi met Muhammadu

— 31st March 2018

Toks David, Lagos

For a man allegedly reticent about shaking female hands, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari seemed pretty relaxed and in great spirits when he got handy with international fashion model and icon Naomi Campbell on Friday.

The set of images in question captured Ms. Campbell, President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode,  APC national leader Bola Tinubu, and other high officials on a tour of Eko Atlantic, the planned international commerce city under construction on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean.

Noami, said to be in Nigeria for the Arise Fashion Week, also happened to be on site when her crew met with the President’s.

The ensuing photographs, posted all over social media, with accompanying Tweets from Naomi, The Presidency and the Governor of Lagos, soon became the talk of the weekend, putting a glamorous cap on The President’s high profile two-day visit to Lagos – which began with the launch of a model bus terminal and ended in style with a handshake with one of the world’s biggest fashion models.

