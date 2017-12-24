when i’m stressed, i go to the cinema – Antony Soares

By CHRISTY ANYANWU

Antony Soares is the creative person behind the label that bears his name. He began at a very tender age to make sketch clothes for his sister’s dolls. He moved on to study engineering, majoring in building construction. Then much later he rediscovered his first love: fashion design.

“I started my brand by clothing myself. People saw the clothes and place some orders. Immediately, I finished the national youth service, I thought it pointless to look for secular work. I just focused on fashion; this is my sixth year in fashion,” Antony said.

He worked as a photography model for some years and got to the peak in the modeling industry, where he modeled for Nigerian Breweries, Cadbury, Smirnoff Vodka, Celtel, Coca Cola and Close-Up. His modeling work for Coca Cola saw his pictures being splashed on billboards all over Nigeria and South Africa.

After becoming a well-known face, he decided to quit modeling, to embrace his passion, which is fashion. In this interview, he talks about his favourites.

Favorite colour?

My favourite colour is black. It connotes power. At a point most of my clients who saw my collections asked why most of my clothes are black. Then I started switching colours.

Favorite food

I’m not really a foodie person. May be fried rice and chicken. I can eat once a day and I’m good to go. I can go without food. I don’t know why I’m adding weight, so much weight. I’m not fussy about food.

Favorite weather

I like when the weather is cool because I work with a lot of tension.

Any favourite car

I’m not into cars but the car I like right now is Acura MDX.

Favourite holiday spot

I love Dubai and South Africa. I like Dubai because it’s a very calm place and beautiful. Lots of development is going on there every day. When I’m in South Africa, I stay more in Pretoria because it’s calm and cool.

Sports?

I wake up in the morning and jog. I’m not into football. I watch sometimes but I’m not really crazy about it. Maybe I support Arsenal; this fashion thing takes all your time. You are meeting up with clients. And clients today want you to bring their clothes to them, meeting them at a joint or their houses sometimes. You just find out your whole day is busy.

Music?

I love Nigerian music these days. I stick to Nigerian music. Cheedena is really representing us well. I love all Nigerian music.

Favourite TV programme or movie?

I’m not a movie or TV person either. When I get back home I’m really tired. I don’t watch TV. The only way I relax is go to the cinema, to watch any movie. I don’t have any movie in my head; when I just feel that I’m stressed, I go to the cinema to watch a movie and then move on.

Favourite book

I wish I had time to read. There’s no time to read any book. I will not go home till Monday. This is a festive period and we are working round the clock.

Favourite fashion accessory

Perfume to be precise.