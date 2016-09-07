The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
7th September 2016 - Recession: We should be patient with Buhari –Frank Kokori
7th September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: PDP sues Obaseki, seeks his disqualification
7th September 2016 - A man, his dog and its name
7th September 2016 - When honour bites the dust
7th September 2016 - Igbinedion and the fables of non-performance
7th September 2016 - Dogara, Abubakar and Bauchi people
7th September 2016 - Nigeria/UK deal on looted assets
7th September 2016 - ASUU kicks against 2nd bailout to states
7th September 2016 - Daini Yetunde 08154806566
7th September 2016 - Boko Haram: Why we suffered high casualties –Onu
Home / Opinion / When honour bites the dust
DASUKI

When honour bites the dust

— 7th September 2016

By  LADESOPE LADELOKUN

I don’t know any country in the world that is so mercilessly looted like Nigeria. Sometimes I wonder how poor Nigerians have managed to survive despite the unending bleeding of the most populous black nation in the world. Here, politics is unarguably the most lucrative business. It is the only business that allows billions or even trillions of naira to develop wings and locate your account without shedding a bead of sweat!
If we pretend to agree that the accusations and counter-accusations over budget padding in the House of Representatives are mere conjectures, is there anyone who is not aware of the blood money reportedly shared by former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki  and the gang.Of course, that is no longer in the realm of allegations. Some Nigerians confessed they got money in billions and millions from the office of the NSA. What remains a riddle is who gave the order!
It is, therefore, no surprise that many that aspire to occupy political offices see politics as a big investment that yields returns within a very short length of time. Houses are sold. Even cars and lands get buyers for the purpose of raising capital for what is regarded as the biggest investment known in some quarters. It explains, to a large extent, why politics is seen by a good number of political actors in this clime as a do or  die affair.
There are arguments by well-meaning Nigerians to make political office less attractive.It makes a lot of sense. When a lawmaker earns more than the president of the most powerful country in the world, it is not unexpected that many would kill to get elected as a Nigerian lawmaker
In spite of the humongous salaries and allowances of our political office holders, especially our lawmakers, several of their actrocious acts are shrouded in secrecy until there is a quarrel. At least, the current drama in the House of Representatives is an eloquent testimony.
As a matter of fact, sometimes I pray for quarrel among the political class for that is when ordinary Nigerians have the rare privilege to know some of the atrocities committed against Nigeria and Nigerians. That is when one is entertained by their I-no-be-thief-you-be-thief rants like the war of words between Speaker Dogara and the former chairman of the appropriation committee, Hon. Jibrin Abdulmumin over allegations of budget padding.
Abdulmumin had earlier been relieved of his post as the chairman of appropriation committee. But he is screaming blue murder. To the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency representative,his refusal to grant Mr. Speaker’s personal request is his original sin. Hear him: “my inability to admit into the budget almost N30billion personal requests from Mr. Speaker and three other Principal Officers also became an issue.”
He also alleged that the chairman of 10 committees injected 2,000 fictitious projects worth N248bn into the budget while Hon. Abdulmumin himself had also been accused of allocating 20 projects worth N4.3bn to his constituency and bribery, among other allegations.
As expected, Nigerians have been reacting to the heart-rending allegations of graft emanating from the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly. One unmistakable voice is that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
The Owu chief said the budget padding scandal confirmed his earlier position that the National Assembly was filled with thieves. Obasanjo had said, “Today rogues and armed robbers are in the State Houses of Assembly and the National Assembly. What sort of laws will they make?”
Truly, if there is one Nigerian who should know our lawmakers insider-out, I don’t know a better qualified Nigerian than Obasanjo. When it was alleged that Obasanjo desperately wanted a third term, big bags of cash flooded the floor of the National Assembly to woo lawmakers to support his alleged third term agenda.
Angered by Obasanjo’s sanctimonious posturing, Senator Na’Allah said,
“If former President Obasanjo can come out with one proven record of corruption against me as a person, I promise to vacate my seat as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“For the records, I was the only member from Kebbi State who did not find it worthy at that time of collecting the sum of N50million as an inducement to subvert the Constitution and provide a constitutional framework for the third term of President Obansanjo.
Until we unravel the source of the monies meant to buy the conscience of our lawmakers and those directly and indirectly involved when Obasanjo held sway as President, Obasanjo does not have the moral latitude to cast aspersions on the integrity of the members of the National Assembly. Baba may also need to tell us how unconstitutional constituency projects began before his serial bashing of the National Assembly can be taken seriously.
However, one thing the budget padding scandal has helped to establish is the need to focus on the entire political class in our resolve to kill corruption instead of singling out a party as corrupt. Those fingered in the scandal are members of the ruling party and the major opposition party.
It is important to note that budget padding didn’t start with the Buhari government. Now that our honourable Speaker Dogara has told us budget padding is not an offence, there can’t be a better time to compute what has been “padded away” by  “padding padies” since our return to civil rule in 1999. We may just discover another reason Nigeria’s survival is a miracle!
Curiously, the APC has barred Hon. Jibrin from making comments on the scandal rocking the House of Representatives. If it’s a ploy to sweep the matter under the carpet in the name of political solution, then the APC may be treading the path of perdition like the party it displaced at the centre. Change should mean a departure from the past and not a mere slogan. Leaders of the ruling party must be told Nigeria does not belong to the APC or PDP.
Nothing short of a thorough investigation by relevant anti-corruption agencies and appropriate punishment meted out to those found culpable in the budget padding scandal would be acceptable to well meaning Nigerians, especially from a government that promises zero-tolerance for corruption.The whole world is waiting.

Ladelokun writes from Ogun State.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Frank-Kokori

Recession: We should be patient with Buhari –Frank Kokori

— 7th September 2016

By Willy Eya Former Secretary-General of the Petroleum Energy and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASAN), Chief Frank Kokori acknowledges that the nation’s economy is currently not doing well but he believes that Nigeria has the potential to survive the turbulent times. His advice is that despite the situation, the people should still…

  • Edo Guber Watch: PDP sues Obaseki, seeks his disqualification

    — 7th September 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has asked a Federal High Court  in Benin City, to stop Godwin Obaseki from contesting the September 10 election for alleged false claims and information on oath to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Obaseki is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). State Chairman of…

  • Biodun Ogunyemi

    ASUU kicks against 2nd bailout to states

    — 7th September 2016

    By Gabriel Dike Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has opposed a second bailout proposal to states. ASUU National President, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi said at a symposium organised by ASUU University of Lagos branch that governors must account forwhat they did with first bailout and other statutory funds accruing to states. Ogunyemi faulted the request…

  • pulse-ogbonnaya-onu-minister-science-and-technology-300x160.jpg

    Boko Haram: Why we suffered high casualties –Onu

    — 7th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said Nigeria suffered some  embarrassment for alleged use of substandard weapons to prosecute the anti-insurgency war. He said it was avoidable if the nation had a functional defence industry. The minister, who stated this while delivering a lecture titled: “The role of…

  • Audu Ogbeh use

    Hunger in Nigeria to last a while, says Ogbeh

    — 7th September 2016

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh said  yesterday, that hunger in the country will last more than expected. Ogbeh said this when he inspected the Ebonyi State Government Demonstration Farm in Ezillo during operation ‘One man, one hectare’ agricultural programme initiated  to boost agriculture in the state. Ogbeh …

  • army brutality

    Soldiers batter, rob conductor

    — 7th September 2016

    • ‘We’ll fish them out’ By Daniel Anokwuru A bus conductor Mr. Everton Ugochukwu Chionwe, has allegedly escaped being killed by soldiers from the Central Vehicle Depot (CVD) Barracks Ojo Cantonment  Lagos. Chionwe was allegedly battered and robbed of his money and phone by the soldiers. Narrating his ordeal, he said: “I am living today…

  • Emergencyof the deceased

    Mudslide wreaks havoc in Lagos

    — 7th September 2016

    •Newly married woman killed, others wounded, as unending downpour continues By Tessy Igomu and Job Osazuwa A mudslide occurred in Lagos yesterday, as torrential rains continued to ravage the metropolis. A woman, who reportedly got married two weeks ago, died in the incident that occurred in Agidingbi, Ikeja, the state capital. The rain, which started…

  • Army in creek against NDA

    Military reads riot act to militants

    — 7th September 2016

    By Sam Otti The Defence Headquarters has vowed to continue its ongoing military campaign in the Niger Delta to purge the region of criminals and economic saboteurs. The army said despite the Federal Government’s olive branch to broker peace and proffer lasting solution to the lingering problem in the oil-rich region, some groups were still…

  • orji-kalu-754x500

    Kalu’s foundation partners Catholic Church on human trafficking, others

    — 7th September 2016

    Former governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday night, in Abuja, revealed that Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation would soon partner with the Catholic Church, through Caritas Foundation to combat human trafficking, health-related issues, among others. Kalu, who disclosed this when he hosted Catholic Bishops, Ambassadors, politicians and other top religious and government topshots…

  • President-Muhammadu-Buhari-in-AGH

    Nigeria to be out of economic problem soon –Buhari

    — 7th September 2016

    …Recommends Obaseki to voters From Tony Osauzo, Benin President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Benin, the Edo State capital, announced that the country would soon be out of its economic problems. Addressing a crowd of All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful during the party’s grand finale campaign rally for Saturday’s election, the President also disclosed that the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351