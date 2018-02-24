The Sun News
When he calls her a borehole size

— 24th February 2018

Some men throw away their faces or look away so as to avoid seeing their women’s facial expression when they are fully erect and naked. Other men look into their women’s faces to see if she’s disappointed or excited.

The size of a man’s organ definitely does matter when it comes to sex. If you are considerably endowed, you may have experienced some women love the way you fill them up inside, while some cringe in pain and ask you to slow down or avoid thrusting fully.

So, the same penis that gives mind blowing pleasure to some women inflicts pain on others. To some women, the bigger the organ, the better the sex. Others hate the big size because it hurts them, and almost hitting their uterus during intercourse.

Kama Sutra manual is a manual of love written well over 2000 years ago by an Indian named Vatsyayana. In one of the chapters on sexual union, he explains the division of men into three categories based on the sizes of their lingam (Penis). He also divides women into three types based on the depth of their Yoni (vagina).

Kama sutra said based on the size of his lingam (penis), a man can either be a Hare – short, a Bull or a Horse – longer. And a woman, based on the depth of her Yoni (vagina) can either be a female Deer – short, a Mare or a female Elephant – Deeper.

Therefore the outcome and pleasure of sexual union between a man and a woman can be determined based on these divisions.

The sexual union between a Hare (short) man and a Deer (short)woman, a Bull man and a Mare woman,  and a Horse man and an Elephant woman would lead to more pleasurable orgasms and a better sexual union than any other type of combinations of men and women. These three unions are called equal unions or perfect unions.

On the other hand, if a Horse man penetrates a Deer woman, that is, if a man with a longer member penetrates a woman with a short vagina, it will end up causing discomfort to the woman. The only way around this is for the man to penetrate her halfway or to the point where she is comfortable.

Another scenario is when a Hare man penetrates an Elephant woman. In this case, a man with a short member penetrates a woman with a deeper vagina. When this happens, the woman may never be able to experience heightened orgasms or sexual satisfaction with him because the man would never be able to reach deeper into her. He merely just scratches her surface

Some men even slut-shame and ridicule their virgin wives because they are not big enough to penetrate her fully and possibly tear her hymen, and because she didn’t bleed on her first time, they demonize them, everyday calling them names.

Before you call her a maniac, whore or that she has a borehole size because she’s not feeling you or you are in a bottomless pit, let this guide your sense of judgment.

An elephant woman with a deeper vagina would definitely prefer a Horse man with a longer organ. While a Deer woman with a shorter vagina may be fascinated by a large erection, but she will experience the best sex with someone like a Hare man who has a small organ than a longer one.

Big is not always better, neither does small mean bad. Of course, we cannot measure the length and depth each time we date someone; neither can we figure the size of someone’s private part by merely looking at them. But when you have sex with your partner, what matters most is how comfortable both of you are while at it.

Men must have it at the back of their minds that just as the male organs are in sizes, so also are the female organs too. You cannot be a last finger size and accuse that woman of bringing a borehole home. No sir, she’s meant for a cassava, or a plantain size. You are definitely not her size.

If your size doesn’t fit hers, it means she’s not your size and you are with another man’s property. No woman should be humiliated, ridiculed or made to feel less than a woman because of no fault of hers.

Body shaming women because of their vagina size leads some into unrealistic expectations of self. Some opt for surgeries, inserting all manner of injurious chemicals into their vaginas in order to tighten it for the pleasure of an insecure man.

Women come in all shapes and sizes, and every man and woman has preferences when it comes to sex, which is perfectly okay.

But when you force your expectations on her in a harmful way, it becomes toxic, uncomfortable, and unacceptable.

You mess with her emotions when you slut shame her because she is not your size. She feels she’s not good enough.

Men, reconsider your views and expectations of women when it comes to vagina sizes. Shoes are in sizes, unfortunately, her original size is bigger than yours. She’s made for a more endowed man.

Instead of body shaming her and calling her names, swallow your pride and admit within you that you are a small size. No matter what, she deserves your respect and love.

