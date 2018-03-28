The Sun News
When Abiriba honoured its new town union executives

When Abiriba honoured its new town union executives

— 28th March 2018

 Fred Ezeh

Abiriba indigenes residing in Abuja had a great outing last week. They had a civic reception in honour of the newly elected executives, led by the President General, Dr. Eke Agbai. The event turned out to be more than a civic reception. It was cultural display. It was organized by the Abuja branch of Abiriba Community Improvement Union (ACIU).

Of course, as would be expected, it brought together appreciable number of sons and daughters of Abiriba resident in Abuja, alongside their friends and well wishers. It was colorful fun in all manner of description. There were diverse dance group, masquerades, foods and fashion display,

They had gathered to celebrate and pledge their support for the new officials that were elected at a keenly contested election on December 26, 2017 in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area, Abia State.

Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South accompanied Sen. Mao Ohabunwa representing Abia North which is the senatorial district of Abribriba to the August event. There was huge presence of politicians and the business community. They all dressed in the local attire.

Abuja branch President, Chukwuoba Kalu, informed the guests in his welcome address, that the objective of ACIU, which was established in 1942, was to oversee the good and welfare of Abiriba and its people, and also attract the needed infrastructural and human capital development to the communities.

He recognised the contributions of the past leaders that laid strong foundation for the obvious infrastructural and human capital development of Abiriba.

He was however impressed with the turn out of Abiriba people and their friends to honour the newly elected ACIU leaders, with an appeal for their support so that unprecedented success and progress could be recorded within their time in office. 

He congratulated the new officials and expressed confidence in their ability to restore the lost glory and dignity of Abiriba people, and also drive developmental plan for the community.

While he acknowledged the enormous task ahead, he insisted that little or no progress would be made if Abiriba people worldwide failed to support and contribute, individually and collectively, to the plans and programmes of ACIU executives.

A prayer session was led by one of the official to seek divine wisdom and guidance for the officials so they would not take wrong steps that might slow down the pace of development in Abiriba.

Meanwhile, the new ACIU President General, Dr. Eke Agbai, in his speech recognised the enormity of responsibility that face them. He was confident that members of his team were capable of steering the ship to a profitable destination.

He told Abuja Metro that his first responsibility is to reunite the three traditional rulers in Abiriba.

“This was because, peace and unity are two key factors that bring growth and development.

“We have lined up women and youth programmes, that would herald good growth and development in Abiriba but there is limit to what we could do if our highly respected traditional rulers are at war with each other.”

He promised to be more diligent in his chase for opportunities that would significantly improve  the standard of living of Abiriba people.

