The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Wheat farmers count losses in Kaduna
19th February 2018 - Conte wants ‘perfect game’ from Chelsea against Barcelona
19th February 2018 - Three Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai campaign
19th February 2018 - JUST IN: Boko Haram ambushes commercial, private vehicles in Borno, kidnap passengers
19th February 2018 - Saudi Arabia moves against food waste as $13b squandered yearly
19th February 2018 - US, China scuffled over nuclear ‘football’ in Beijing – Report
19th February 2018 - Trump slams FBI over Florida school shooting
19th February 2018 - Tinubu should accelerate reconciliation of aggrieved APC members – Kalu
19th February 2018 - BBC launches Igbo, Yoruba Services
19th February 2018 - Buhari congratulates Useni at 75, Oba Tejuoso at 80
Home / National / Wheat farmers count losses in Kaduna

Wheat farmers count losses in Kaduna

— 19th February 2018

NAN

Some wheat farmers in Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State said they have recorded huge losses due to shortage of water.

The farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday that their crops had wilted forcing them to abandon the farms for cattle to graze.

One of them, Mallam Usman Rigachikun, said that all their sources of water, streams and ponds had dried up, adversely affecting their farming activities.

He said that climate change had contributed immensely to the dryness of the sources of the water which they relied on for their dry season farming.

“Our crops are dying, as you can see, they have already changed colours due to shortage of water.

“We cannot do anything with the dried crops, so we donated them to cattle rearers for their animals to feed on.

“It is a huge loss to many farmers in the area and that is why we are calling on the state government to come to our rescue.

“If you check all the streams, wells and ponds that most farmers depend on during the dry season farming, you will discover that they are all dried up.

“There is no any other source of water apart from the one we depend on”.

Another farmer, Bulus Alhassan, who has been farming wheat for over 20 years, said that apart from wheat, other crops in the area were facing same problem of scarcity of water.

Alhassan called on government to dig boreholes and construct reservoirs for farmers engaged in dry season farming in the area, to ensure constant supply of water to their farms.

“This year’s dry season is the worst. We never had it this bad. We are appealing to the state government to come to our rescue and save us from further losses.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Bala Dogo, a Professor of Geography with Kaduna State University (KASU), has attributed the dryness of streams and ponds to climate change.

He attributed human activities in the environment to the negative impacts on the climate and urged residents to stop activities that may adversely affect the environment.

Dogo listed deforestation, bush burning, building of houses and felling of tress for firewood among factors contributing to climate change.

“The impact of climate change is very visible from drying up rivers, to desertification and changes in weather condition with adverse effect on agricultural production and human health.

“Rivers and streams of yesterday are either dry or have become ponds, speeding desert encroachment, particularly in northern part of the country and gully erosion in southern part of the country.

“Not only that, climate change affects grazing of cattle due to the disappearance of grasses and forest due to shortage of rainfall and human activity,’’ he said.

Dogo called on people to have a change of attitude towards the environment by planting trees and reducing the use of wood for cooking and other activities.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wheat farmers count losses in Kaduna

— 19th February 2018

NAN Some wheat farmers in Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State said they have recorded huge losses due to shortage of water. The farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday that their crops had wilted forcing them to abandon the farms for cattle to graze. One of them,…

  • JUST IN: Boko Haram ambushes commercial, private vehicles in Borno, kidnap passengers

    — 19th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly ambushed a convoy of about 20 commercial vehicles travelling on a major highway in Borno State. The insurgents reportedly fired several shots on the convoy of commercial and private vehicles with military escorts at Yeleri, along Maiduguri-Damboa road, at about 12:00p.m., on Saturday, military and civilian JTF…

  • Tinubu should accelerate reconciliation of aggrieved APC members – Kalu

    — 19th February 2018

    Louis Ibah Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accelerate the mandate of reconciling aggrieved members of the ruling party. Kalu who spoke to aviation reporters on arrival from Abuja yesterday at the Murtala Muhammed…

  • BBC launches Igbo, Yoruba Services

    — 19th February 2018

    NAN The BBC  that has operated a Hausa Service for 60 years, will this week launch  Igbo and Yoruba services in Nigeria. The digital-only services go live online and on social media on Monday, joining a platform for Pidgin speakers that was launched last year and has attracted widespread interest. All three are among 12…

  • Buhari congratulates Useni at 75, Oba Tejuoso at 80

    — 19th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and retired army general, Sen. Jeremiah Useni on his 75th birthday. The president commended Useni’s sacrifice and selfless service in ensuring Nigeria returned to democracy and his willingness to participate fully in the electoral processes, while continually advocating for…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share