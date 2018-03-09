What’s Mr. Eazi up to?

That is the question on every one’s lips following images of the singer posing with A-list American stars during this year’s edition of Vanity Fair Oscars Party held in Los Angeles and which went viral on social media.

The Pour Me Water singer who posed on the red carpet with American singer, Bebe Rexha, was also pictured at the event with Diddy, Tyler Perry, Donald Glover and Black Panther’s stars, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Daniel Kaluuya.

A source close to the artiste disclosed: “It was a strategic move to boost his fan base. And don’t forget, he also posed with Puff Daddy. There could be a collabo in the works but he is playing his cards close to his chest.”

Lately, artistes have spurned media comments in a move to boost their careers by snapping pictures with top American stars. Last year, the likes of Tekno, Iyanya among a host of others pulled off the same stunt, but to date music fans are still expecting the rumoured collabos.