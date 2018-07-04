What you need to know about Manchester United new signing, Lee Grant

Lee Anderson Grant is an English professional footballer born in Hemel Hempstead, England on 27, January 1983, he plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Manchester United.

Grant started his professional career with Derby County, making his Football League debut in September 2002.

Grant spent five seasons with Derby, during which time he went out on loan to Burnley and Oldham Athletic. He joined Sheffield Wednesday in July 2007 and established himself as first choice goalkeeper, playing in 136 consecutive matches.

He moved to Burnley in July 2010, where he made 126 appearances in three seasons, before returning to Derby County in May 2013.

Grant joined Stoke City in August 2016, initially on loan, before a permanent transfer in January 2017. He spent two seasons at Stoke before moving to Manchester United in July 2018.