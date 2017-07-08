The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
8th July 2017 - What you don’t know about Masturbation
8th July 2017 - I’ve learnt to be a participant, not an observer – Dayo Adeneye (D One)
8th July 2017 - For the love of sharing passwords
8th July 2017 - Igbo blouse styles
8th July 2017 - I love the satisfaction clients get from services I render -CEO, Casa Angeles Signature
8th July 2017 - Russia 2018 : Super Eagles must look beyond goalkeepers’ crisis – Uche Akubuike
8th July 2017 - I keep no secrets from her –Husband , I never wanted to be a second wife –Wife
8th July 2017 - 2,300 athletes for FINA World Championships
8th July 2017 - Wimbledon 2017 : Novak Djokovic dismisses John McEnroe comments
8th July 2017 - NPFL : Akwa in Jos to disunite Plateau
Home / Columns / What you don’t know about Masturbation

What you don’t know about Masturbation

— 8th July 2017

Masturbation also known as self-sex is the erotic stimulation of one’s self sexually. It is done with hands, fingers, a vibrator and lubricants that stimulates one’s genitals for sexual satisfaction.

Masturbation is addictive and very rampant too. It is an activity few talk about but many partake in. Therefore, we shouldn’t shy away from talking about it.

Although masturbation is often associated with males, it is performed by both genders.

Most people learn to masturbate during adolescence, but the number of females who indulge in self sex cannot be compared to their male counterparts.

Masturbation is often used as an escape or coping activity for stress, anger, loneliness, tiredness, fear and generally for sexual satisfaction. Most people that indulge in this act can’t go a day without masturbating.

Like any sexual activity, masturbation helps release endorphins, a chemical in the body that promotes a sense of happiness and can relieve stress. A study from Harvard’s Health Professional Followup also showed that masturbation may help lower the risk of prostate cancer in men, but you and I know honestly that men have not been masturbating all these years because they want to boost their prostate health.

Unfortunately, not all of the possible side effects of masturbation are necessarily good. Masturbation most times serves as a chronic way to avoid intimacy with others, which can cause anxiety in the long run. Chronic masturbation can actually change your personality.

Sexual intercourse between two people has many benefits for men and women. It reduces blood pressure, promotes heart health and prostate health. It also promotes companionship and creates stronger bond. But masturbation doesn’t have all these health benefits.

You may argue that it is low-risk and you are not hurting anybody, and it’s the safest form of sex because no one has ever caught an STD from himself or made herself pregnant. But is it really low-risk activity? The risks involved in Masturbation very much out weighs the gains.

Signs of chronic masturbation include:

Extreme absent-mindedness.

Nervousness.

Deep desire for isolation, yet has feelings of loneliness.

Highly irritable or easily irritated.

Day dreaming.

Make excuses when it is sex time with partner.

Forgetfulness, and poor retention leading to difficulty in school.

Sadness.

Moodiness and depression.

Suicidal thoughts in some cases.

Generally pessimistic.

Extra sensitive to guilt, shame, and regret,  low self esteem and poor confidence level.

Frequent masturbation can cause serious skin irritation. Forcefully bending an erect penis can rupture the chambers filled with blood,  which can lead to a condition called penile fracture or swelling. Most men will need surgery to repair it.

Masturbation and sexual fantasy creates a major barrier to having healthy and fulfilling relationships, because you become easily bored sexually with your partner.

When it comes to having sex with the man or woman you love, you end up choosing porn, fantasy and masturbation over them. You just no longer desire sex with a real person.

Another effect of masturbating is that when you have prolonged intercourse with your partner, you can’t experience orgasm. Most men that masturbate often pull out of the woman, then use their hand with the help of lubricant on their genital and in less than 2 minutes, they are able to climax.

Females most commonly masturbate by stroking or rubbing the vulva, especially the clitoris, with hands and fingers until orgasm is reached.

With repetition, your brain can learn to prefer sexual fantasy and masturbation to real sexual intimacy with your spouse. As a matter of fact, your brain’s arousal circuit can become so dominantly wired for self-sex that physical intimacy with your spouse or your partner becomes increasingly difficult and eventually impossible. Your partner is left hurting, rejected, replaced, betrayed, and deceived.

Most men and women who are sexually potent but masturbate suffer a form of sexual impotence towards their partner. This sexual impotence is a situation where they have increasing difficulty getting aroused by their partner. They believe they give themselves better pleasure than any other person does. Giving up on sex with your partner because of self-sex means it is time to consider seeing a sex therapist.

You can overcome masturbation because the human brain is neuro plastic, meaning it is moldable and changeable. Behaviours can be learned and unlearned and replaced with healthier ones. Individuals can get to a place they are able to enjoy healthy sexual intimacy in a long-term committed relationship.

Make an earnest resolution to overcome masturbation. Remind yourself always that you will not die if you don’t self-sex. Learn to not isolate yourself from people and when in the midst of people be very present minded.

If you are addicted to masturbation, avoid pornography or whatever thoughts that arouses such desires that will ultimately lead to self sex.

When it comes to having sex with your partner, be mentally and psychologically present, encourage him or her on how to help you enjoy sex better with them.

Be prayerful if you believe in the efficacy of prayers. Talk to a psychotherapist for professional guidance. Always remember you are in charge of your mind. You can stop masturbvating if you desire.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Evans vanishes

— 8th July 2017

•Billionaire kidnapper’s whereabouts unknown •Moved out of Lagos midnight by 30 heavily armed men BY ADE ALADE and CHIOMA IGBOKWE After weeks of public furore and media frenzy, a sudden blackout has descended on the case of Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, Nigeria’s infamous billionaire kidnapper, thus fuelling speculations that he’s escaped, or dead. Saturday Sun…

Share

  • FG takes tax advocacy to the streets of Abuja

    — 8th July 2017

    In a bid to encourage voluntary declaration of tax, the Federal Government on Thursday took to the streets of Abuja to enlighten and educate the public on the need to pay tax. The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, who led the campaign in Abuja, said it would be held in the…

    Share

  • Poor funding, low tariff bane of irregularities in power sector — IBEDC

    — 8th July 2017

    Mr. Dele Ayodele, the deputy managing director, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Thursday identified poor funding and low tariff charged by Distribution Companies (DISCOs) as the bane of irregularities in the power sector. Ayodele, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that due to the lack of a cost-reflective…

    Share

  • NSE market indices post first growth in July, up by 0.16%

    — 8th July 2017

    Market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange  (NSE) on Thursday recorded the first growth for the month, reversing the three-day bearish trend. The indices appreciated by 0.16 per cent just as the volume of shares traded decreased by 45.88 per cent. The All-Share Index appreciated marginally by 52.46 points or 0.16 per cent to close…

    Share

  • Ethiopian Airlines starts flight services to Kaduna, Aug.1

    — 8th July 2017

    Ethiopian Airlines is to commence scheduled flight services thrice a week to Kaduna in North Western Nigeria from Aug. 1. The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, in Lagos on Thursday. GebreMariam said the airline would operate the flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays….

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share