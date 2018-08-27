What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians

For ordering immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo appears to have scored high marks.

Daily Sun learnt that, at inception, the outfit was designed to be a branch of the Nigeria Police under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID).

“The squad deals with crimes associated with armed robbery, car snatching, kidnapping, cattle rustling and associated crimes. The SARS officers carry guns, but do not wear Nigeria Police uniforms or badges.”

But as the days wore on, the agency started plummeting. Many believed something needed to be done to remount it as a true crime-bursting unit.

There were other persons that believed that getting rid of SARS would give robbers a free rein. Even at some point, the police themselves perceived calls for SARS re-jigging as next to felony.

Then sometime late last year, some young Nigerians, led by Segun Awosanya, burst out from their closets and launched the EndSARS campaign via the social media.

Using the hashtag #ENDSARS, they were insistent that the police squad should be disbanded, citing its myriad of sins. In days, over 10,195 people had signed up demanding the scrapping of SARS.

The group was joined by some other Nigerians and agencies, including Amnesty International, which accused SARS of illegally detaining young Nigerians and extorting money from them.

Increasingly, the social media became awash with scary details of encounters of members of the public with SARS. In one fell swoop, over 400,000 people tweeted their experiences – chilly accounts of suffering – and abuses of various hues. There were terrifying testimonies of people arrested and taken to some obscure locations, where the policemen demanded money; how the SARS personnel marched people to ATMs and ordered them to transfer money to bank accounts of individual SARS operatives. The policemen even carried POS devices with which they forcefully extorted money.