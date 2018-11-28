Which Way APGA, another great quintessential piece from the nib of Emma Okocha, is enlightening and thought-provoking. Wednesday October 3, 2018 was another day, Emma Okocha, through his Daily Sun Column ON THE NIGER, took his ever-increasing readers down-the memory lane, especially those readers who are genuinely concerned about the voice, political future and democratic role of the Igbo in Nigerian politics.

When an article contains known grains of truth, the writer should be commended and not bullied or castigated. Truth is bitter, even when bitterness describes an experience that causes deep pain and anger, and truth conveys real facts about a situation, event or person, it is still better to tell the truth and not mislead people. A writer who tells the truth that leads people in the right direction should not be dragged to the gallows. The Bible in the Book of Hosea Chapter 4 verse 6 says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge….” Of course, knowledge is power. At times, in this part of the world, contentious or sensitive sectional and national issues that not only challenge governance and democracy, and as such demand urgent attention, are easily brushed aside with a simple wave of the hand. Light and darkness are created to perform two different functions. There are no similarities between them. Same as white and black, or truth and lie. A person who shoots arrows into the sky and hides under a mortar inconveniences himself too.