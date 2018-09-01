What if she hands you condom before sex?

You meet a girl, you ask her out and she agrees. On your first, second or even third date, there is kissing and necking. You initiate sex while making out, she obliges with little or no resistance. You are both fully charged, clothes are off and ready to dig, she then asks, where is your condom? You tell her you have none and it’s the truth.

You try to persuade her that you are clean and you just had a HIV screening few days ago. You promise not to cum inside her if she's afraid of getting pregnant. And you don't enjoy sex with condom. She says no, reaches for her hand bag and hands you a condom. How would you perceive such a woman? You collect the condom, but how you perceive her changes immediately. Your high spirit sinks, your view of her decency hits low. You start telling yourself that only a wayward woman carries condom in her bag. According to you, only a shameless slut offers an all charged up man a condom to wear. She is no wife material and not suitable for keeps by any right thinking man. You start questioning her morals because she gave you a condom before sex. You prefer girls who fling their legs wide open for unprotected sex; the ones who are constantly on pills and have become serial abortionists. You would rather have sex with girls whose health status you don't know, but are willing to go all raw with you just because you told them you are clean and have negative HIV status. In your mind, those are the good girls for keeps. You don't even know how many men she has heard such verbal testimonies from in the past. And how many she has had unprotected sex with before you. Yet, she's the wife material and the one you feel most comfortable with. Meanwhile, you have had unprotected sex with several women in the past using those same exact lines with unverified HIV result and you have the nerve to call a girl who will not make an avoidable mistake names. Men who perceive girls who provide them with condoms when they have none in moments they are not thinking straight as sluts are the most irresponsible and dangerous men to have anything to do with sexually. These are men walking around with deadly sexual diseases looking for their next victim. Some of these men already have two, three or four baby mamas. Unfortunately, some of them are even married men with many children from different side chicks. When a lady insists you use a condom and even goes ahead to provide one when you have none, she limits her chances of risking her life having abortions, taking pills to avoid unwanted pregnancies or any man denying he got her pregnant when he didn't cum inside her. She plays safe when she insists and provides protection against contacting or even infecting you with all manner of deadly sexually transmitted infections such as HIV, HPV virus, gonorrhea, and herpes. That she gave you a condom when you had none except your unverified verbal HIV negative result and your withdrawal method against pregnancy which of course is also not safe sex, does not make her a whore. To every man with a good head on their shoulders, such a girl is responsible and in full control of her life. She wants to have sex too like you do, and she chose to do it responsibly like a sensible adult. If she's mature enough to have sex, then she's mature enough to come armed with her own condom. If you are insecure because she handed you a condom when you deliberately brought none, then you are the problem and not her. It is the inconvenient truth you don't want to admit. For a fact, single ladies should look at men who initiate sex without protection as irresponsible, sexual transmitted disease distributors and fathers of many children from different women. You may be young, single, even married and reckless, but she's not, she has got her whole life planned ahead of her. Who would you think highly of the one willing to have unprotected sex with a total stranger whose past she doesn't know or the one who is not willing to take chances by coming armed with her own protection? You be the judge. Ladies, give him a condom if he has none. Be responsible for your sex life and health.