WHAT on earth is he thanking me for now?

Oh my, I had messed up, he was seething with rage, Teju had turned red! I guess that is the problem with being very light skinned, all your emotions show. “I take that back,’ I said contrite and truly meaning it.

I could see I had ruined the evening for him. It was all entirely Rick and Sotonye’s fault, I reasoned irrationally. Why did they have to be here? “Hello Tobs, fancy meeting you here,” I heard an all too familiar voice say. I looked up and my eyes clashed with that of my tormentor.

I did the introduction and looked on as the two men shook hands; obviously sizing each other up. “Why not join us for dessert,” Rick offered his eyes far from being friendly. “May be some other time mate, Tobs and I have some personal matter to discuss,” I heard Teju say casually but guardedly.

They were like two bulls circling each other, trying to decide if locking horns will be worth it or if they should just sheath their swords. “Ok, enjoy your evening,” Rick said giving me a look that promised retribution later. Teju was quiet for a while after that and I was lost in thought. I felt emotionally drained; I just wanted the night to be over.