What mum told me about boys – Yetty Ogunnubi

Yetunde Ogunnubi popularly known as Yetty is a London-trained Public Relations and New Media expert. Her outfit, YD Agency manages PR services for many frontline fashion outfits and other major brands, corporate bodies and organizations in Nigeria. Recently, Yetty, with her partners, Sola Oyebade and Lucky Idike, held a fashion show at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos during which she shared her impression about her mum with Sunday Sun.

Tell us a little about your mum:

My mum is Rev. Dr. Mrs. Grace. Adenike Ogunnubi (Nee Adetowubo). She is a princess married to my dad, Prince Nathaniel ‘Kayode Ogunnubi. She is the Executive Director of K.Natha Designs Nig. Ltd., an arts company that specialises in edifying buildings with mosaic tiles, marbles, artistic gates, portrait arts. Other services her company renders include stringing beads for jewelries, textile arts and training of people in these lines.

Few among K.Natha works are: mosaic designs at Eko Hospital Plc, Ikeja and Surulere, Lagos. Mosaic design of life history of Chief Obafemi Awolowo at his house in Ikenne Remo, Ogun State.

Mosaic design at Ikoyi Club Squash Hall, Ikoyi Lagos. She is the current Executive Director of K.Natha Designs (Nig. Ltd.) an arts company owned by my dad and herself. She loves others as herself.

What do you like about her?

She likes putting God first in everything. She loves others as herself. She’s a cool-headed woman and hardworking. She is a woman of honour and I remember while growing up my mum put us first in everything regardless of whatever was going on. She taught me the way of God.

What makes her sad?

When one misbehaves around her she feels sad. My mum is one of those people that are rarely sad apart from when she sees something isn’t going well with her children or family.

What makes her happy?

She is always happy when you do the right things willingly. She is happy when things are rightly done and her families are doing well.

What advice did your mum give you while growing up?

Loving others as myself, doing things accordingly and that one needs prayer to go on in life.



Then what did she tell you about boys?

She taught me that boys need prayers, monitoring and telling them stories of life.

What was your mum’s favourite food?

My mum likes beans and fried plantain.

Who did you take after in behavior, your mum or dad?

From both my parents. It is interesting to note that my dad and mum behave almost the same way.

You have a good dress sense. Is that part of you from your mum?

Yes. She is quite a fashionable woman, I remember growing up when I was in the boarding house, I would tell my mum to make her dresses fashionable and come to visit me. I always felt so proud to see my mum when she came to visit me especially driving her BMW then.

Do you think you have any resemblance with her character-wise?

Yes I do. Loving others as myself, doing things accordingly are just few of them. My mum is a worrier, I think I’m like that as well; I want to know that everything is ok, putting God first, loving others as myself and doing things accordingly. I love my mum and I’m so thankful to God for her life.