The Sun News
Latest
24th June 2018 - What mum told me about boys – Yetty Ogunnubi
24th June 2018 - June 12: I’ll strip Kingibe of his honour if elected president – Sule Lamido
24th June 2018 - Julie coker, retired ACE broadcaster
24th June 2018 - Ikeme winning leukaemia fight
24th June 2018 - Ahmed Musa: A man on a mission
24th June 2018 - Maradona demands access to Messi, others
24th June 2018 - Eagles back in Essentuki as focus returns to Argentina
24th June 2018 - Dalung tips team to qualify for Round of 16
24th June 2018 - Niger Delta crucial for national devt –Wike
24th June 2018 - Nigeria unfair to Amaechi – Obasanjo
Home / Entertainment / What mum told me about boys – Yetty Ogunnubi

What mum told me about boys – Yetty Ogunnubi

— 24th June 2018

Christy Anyanwu

Yetunde Ogunnubi popularly known as Yetty is a London-trained Public Relations and New Media expert. Her outfit, YD Agency manages PR services for many frontline fashion outfits and other  major brands, corporate bodies and organizations in Nigeria. Recently, Yetty, with her partners, Sola Oyebade and Lucky Idike, held a fashion show at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos during which she shared her impression about her mum with Sunday Sun.

Tell us a little about your mum:

My mum is Rev. Dr. Mrs. Grace. Adenike Ogunnubi (Nee Adetowubo). She is a princess married to my dad, Prince Nathaniel ‘Kayode Ogunnubi. She is the Executive Director of K.Natha Designs Nig. Ltd., an arts company that specialises in edifying buildings with mosaic tiles, marbles, artistic gates, portrait arts. Other services her company renders include stringing beads for jewelries, textile arts and training of people in these lines.
Few among K.Natha works are:  mosaic designs at Eko Hospital Plc, Ikeja and Surulere, Lagos.  Mosaic design of life history of Chief Obafemi Awolowo at his house in Ikenne Remo, Ogun State.
Mosaic design at Ikoyi Club Squash Hall, Ikoyi Lagos.  She is the current Executive Director of K.Natha Designs (Nig. Ltd.) an arts company owned by my dad and herself. She loves others as herself.

What do you like about her?

She likes putting God first in everything. She loves others as herself. She’s a cool-headed woman and hardworking.  She is a woman of honour and I remember while growing up my mum put us first in everything regardless of whatever was going on. She taught me the way of God.

What makes her sad?

When one misbehaves around her she feels sad. My mum is one of those people that are rarely sad apart from when she sees something isn’t going well with her children or family.

What makes her happy?

She is always happy when you do the right things willingly. She is happy when things are rightly done and her families are doing well.

What advice did your mum give you while growing up?

Loving others as myself, doing things accordingly and that one needs prayer to go on in life.
 
Then what did she tell you about boys?

She taught me that boys need prayers, monitoring and telling them stories of life.

What was your mum’s favourite food?

My mum likes beans and fried plantain.

Who did you take after in behavior, your mum or dad?

From both my parents. It is interesting to note that my dad and mum behave almost the same way.

You have a good dress sense. Is that part of you from your mum?

Yes. She is quite a fashionable woman, I remember growing up when I was in the boarding house, I would tell my mum to make her dresses fashionable and come to visit me. I always felt so proud to see my mum when she came to visit me especially driving her BMW then.

Do you think you have any resemblance with her character-wise?

Yes I do. Loving others as myself, doing things accordingly are just few of them. My mum is a worrier, I think I’m like that as well; I want to know that everything is ok, putting God first, loving others as myself and doing things accordingly. I love my mum and I’m so thankful to God for her life.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

June 12: I’ll strip Kingibe of his honour if elected president – Sule Lamido

— 24th June 2018

… Says Abiola’s running mate was first to abandon, betray June 12 struggle Ismail Omipidan Former National Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), the party that produced the late MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, and a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • Niger Delta crucial for national devt –Wike

    — 24th June 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that Niger Delta remains the main area for oil production and development in Nigeria.   Wike stated this, weekend, during the launch of “Defiant Embers”, a documentary highlighting the economic opportunities in the Niger Delta, organized by the British High Commission in Nigeria at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt. The…

  • Fayose

    Nigeria unfair to Amaechi – Obasanjo

    — 24th June 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka  Successive administrations in Nigeria have come under severe attack for the alleged neglect and unfair treatment meted on the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. Chief Amaechi who turned 89 last week was a First Republic politician and about the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement. Lamenting the unfair…

  • June 12 Honour Secrets Exposed: Award to promote Kingibe – Balarabe Musa, former Kaduna governor

    — 24th June 2018

    • Reveals plans to replace Buhari with Kingibe to complete 8-year term of North • Says Kingibe is promoted by cabals in the presidency Ismail Omipidan Former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, is a man who never shies away from controversies. As the All Progressives Congress (APC) is basking on the euphoria of giving…

  • Ezeonwuka urges school children to develop interest in farming 

    — 24th June 2018

    Zika Bobby In a bid to catch them young, a spiritual leader in Igbo land, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi Igbo) has urged pupils and students to take interest in farming. Addressing pupils and students from the primary and secondary schools at Government Technical School (GTC) Umuchu in Aguata local government area of Anambra State during…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share