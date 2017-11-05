The Sun News
What makes me unique – Folorunsho Adeola (Arikegold)

— 5th November 2017

By Damilola Fatunmise

B

eautiful, soft and easy going actress, Folorunsho Adeola popularly known as Arikegold, grew up in a polygamous home where no good life existed. But she’s focused and has not allowed the experience to derail her vision.

The Philosophy graduate of University of Ibadan has featured in over 80 movies including Eniola, Ike, and Two Sisters. In this chat, Arikegold reveals a lot about herself.

Which movie projected you into the limelight?

I have featured in over 80 movies, produced by other people but I would say the particular one ‎that really projected me into the limelight was ‘Ike’ which I produced.  

Tell us about your growing up

Growing up was a little tough. We didn’t have the good life but I am grateful for the little I had, because it got me here. I grew up in a polygamous home, anyone who had such experience can relate to what I am saying. I moved from school to school in Abeokuta and finally finished at Catholic Comprehensive High School, Onikolobo, Abeokuta. Then, because of my love for art, I went ahead to study Mass Communication at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta. I wanted a degree in Philosophy so I got into University of Ibadan. I really appreciate God for seeing me through all those years. Even when it appeared like nothing else was left, somehow God came through. I realise there’s a certain strength you get from having a close family. 

What’s your selling point?

I want to believe selling point as you put it is what makes me stand out? Okay, what makes me stand out is my patience with people. I am not bragging but people say they like to work with me because I listen a lot. I wouldn’t say my selling point is my talent because there are a lot of amazing talents in the Nigerian movie industry. So, I would say what makes me stand out is my patience with people. Even apart from the industry, my friends always like to hang out with me because I am very patient with them. I simply try as much as possible to understand people before judging or writing them off. I would say I am a people’s person.    

 Aside acting what else do you do?

I do event planning, this was my only means of making money before I became an actress and I was doing so well with it. But, I am starting something new very soon. I will let you know about it so that you can patronise me (laughter).

How old are you now in the industry?

My first involvement in a professional job was in 2007. I started from Mr. Latin Film School, Abeokuta. I graduated and moved to Lagos and I have been in a lot of movies since then. So, how old am I in the industry? I’m 10-years-old. 

What’s the most challenging role you have ever played?

I’ve played a lot of challenging roles. I can play any role but, you know, sometimes a character is delicate because of what it stands for. So, I tend to run away from such characters, but not all the time. 

What inspired the storyline of your new movie, Two Sisters?

What inspired the movie is the love of a mother to a child, A friend of mine recently found out that the woman that she has known all these years as her mother is not her biological mother, and no one knew because she has been nothing but loving. The movie is now online; you can get the full story there.

 How were you able to select your cast for the movie?

Talent comes first. My team and I at the pre-production meeting went through a shortlist of actors and Bimbo Oshin came first. Then an actress that looked like her followed, that was why Bidemi Kosoko came on board. We had other casts like Jide Awobona and Akin Kolapo, Afeez Owo and more. They were all cast for their roles because they were most fit. In fact, I didn’t want to play that role but because it looked challenging and I love challenges. 

Is Arikegold in a serious relationship?

How am I supposed to answer this question? Okay, I will answer but I will not disclose his name. Yes, I have a boyfriend. 

Are you ready for marriage? 

I’m sure he will see this interview and maybe propose, but till then. When he’s ready I am ready. Let us leave everything to God.

How far can you go for acting? 

Whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing very well. My passion right from time has been acting. I believe as an actor I speak to people, I find fulfillment in acting.   

Who is your role model in the movie industry?

I love Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, she is such an amazing woman; and also Omoni Oboli. Honestly, the more reason I love them is because they have been able to effortlessly keep their work and family together. You would agree with me that things are not easy these days. It takes the grace of God to do that in this present age.

What can’t you be caught doing?

There are a whole lot of things I won’t be caught doing, but out of many, I won’t be caught stealing or being lazy.

