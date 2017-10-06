What makes Beauty of Africa International Pageant unique –Daniel Opuene

By Tony Ogaga

In more than a decade of its existence, Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) has produced celebrities like actress Christabel Amaka Goddy, renowned models Sandra Ogbebor, Marian Makbere and Victoria Mafo among a host of others.

However, all roads will lead to Muson Cenre, Onikan, Lagos tomorrow Saturday, October 7 for the 11th edition of the pageant, which promises to be a glamorous event. In this chat, Daniel Opuene, CEO, Beauty of Africa International Pageant, opens up on the journey so far.

What inspired Beauty of Africa International Pageant?



Beauty of Africa International Pageant was inspired by the will to give back to the society. An NGO, the pageant creates a platform for the queen who emerges to

carry out humanitarian projects.



What were your challenges initially when you started?

So far, we’ve not gotten good financial support and involvement from government and corporate organisations.



You were recently given an award by a platform in Panama, how does it feel to be recognised?

It has been a very rewarding experience, as it has given the pageant international recognition as the most prestigious crown coming out of Africa.

Tomorrow is the grand finale of the pageant, what should guests

expect?

Good content, security, entertainment and a memorable time with top

society personalities.



What sets your pageant apart in a country like Nigeria where there are

so many pageants already?

Our pageant is unique because we have set our standards and they are very high. We are the only pageant that sends five queens to represent Nigeria in international pageants, and also, we have the biggest international modeling franchise in the world.





What is the cash prize attached to the crown, and other perks?

A car, wardrobe allowance and a trip to Miss Tourism International World finals.



This is your 11th edition, how has the journey been like?

The Beauty of Africa International Pageant was formerly known as Face of Daniels International (FODI) Beauty Pageant. It metamorphosed to the Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) in 2010. The pageant was held for seven

years in Port Harcourt, and for a year in Abuja (2015). Following the first Lagos edition last year, we will also be holding this year’s edition in Lagos.

Over the years, the pageant has discovered and promoted winners to represent Nigeria in world beauty contests such as Miss Tourism International World finals, Miss Globe World finals, Miss Tourism Metropolitan World finals, Miss Tourism Queen of the Year World finals, and Miss Supranational World finals, which are currently enjoying corporate endorsements within and outside the continent.



Any plans to take the pageant beyond Nigeria?

This year, we got a contestant from London, so we are actually bringing young Nigerian ladies from all over the world. And, of course, we are

planning to organise our first Africa finals. Some African countries have already got our franchise. For instance, Ghana organised Beauty of Africa International Pageant last year and Zimbabwe is already asking for the franchise.