“Oh no, are our services not up to standard ma? I see you still have two days” She said worriedly after checking her system. “Not at all, I have urgent work waiting for me in Lagos,” I said with a smile, tongue in cheek and lying through my teeth. “Ok Miss Tobs, I will inform the Management so your money is refunded,” she said with a smile. A few minutes later Teju walked into the lobby.

“What’s this I hear, that you are check out? He asked with a grave smile on his face. I am confused, what is he doing here? I didn’t ask ‘madam matchmaker’ to call him. I looked at the girl at the front desk. “You must be kidding me, did you call Teju?” I asked angrily unable to mask my anger. “No ma, if there is a problem with a guest and he is around, his instruction is, he should be informed first and immediately,” she said trying to calm me down. “Tobs don’t punish the messenger, thank you Alisha. I will take it from here,” Teju said giving the harassed looking girl a comforting smile. “I want to be sure my guests are treated right and have the best.” Teju said turning to me and smiling. “Your guests?” I asked in confusion. “Yes, I would expect that it is normal when you run a business, right?” he asked smiling and looking into my eyes. “This Hotel is yours?” I asked incredulously. Teju nodded, amused. Teju did everything to keep me from leaving and refunded my money in full instead of the two days left. I transferred the money back and told him I was not a charity case and will pay my bill. I left Abeokuta with a feeling of déjà vu; it was beginning to feel like I was in a vicious circle.