The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
3rd September 2016 - UCL: Iheanacho makes Man City squad as Guardiola drops Toure
3rd September 2016 - Giwa’s case can’t stop league, LMC insists
3rd September 2016 - What is Buhari doing with economy?
3rd September 2016 - How Buhari can tame Niger Delta militants –Admiral Mike Onah
3rd September 2016 - I don’t know what’s called stress
3rd September 2016 - Reflections Inside a London Church—A Rejoinder
3rd September 2016 - Training the child: Where many parents get it wrong
3rd September 2016 - Boosting agriculture with earth dams
3rd September 2016 - Tefia Favour 07086371055 [email protected]
3rd September 2016 - Buhari clueless on how to overcome recession –PDP
Home / Opinion / What is Buhari doing with economy?
buhari-angry-cry

What is Buhari doing with economy?

— 3rd September 2016

By Garba Shehu

LET me start by asking an important question: who wants kill racy introspection?
There is a cacophony of voices telling the Muhammadu Buhari administration to close its eyes to the past, that given the enormous tasks that lie ahead, history and its consequences for our nation should be the least of the government’s preoccupation at this juncture.
I disagree. Let us keep a fiery memory of the past so that we don’t repeat its mistakes. Look back, look ahead. The future must of necessity be built on the foundations of the past.
The Conservative Party took power in Britain six years ago from Labor. Check the British press, they are talking about Labor 24/7, is anyone complaining?
Japheth Omojuwa, one of Nigeria’s top three influencers seemed tasked in his patience reacting to calls that we must stop talking about the immediate past administration in this country. “People are still talking about who ran governments in 1865 you want us to forget those who left government last year? (Expletive).”
Music icon Fela Anikulapo Kuti who many agree was a philosopher disguised as Afro-musician taught in one of his songs that without knowing where you are coming from, you won’t know where you are going. Wise men say that the empty can doesn’t disappear by simply kicking it down the road.
To avoid repeating the past mistakes, Nigerians must come to terms with what went wrong with the past, how bad were things, what was done wrongly, what the past government should have done, before we come to what needs to be done to right those wrongs. Believe me, episodes from the Jonathan era can fill books, and other possibilities such as courtroom drama thriller.
Against this backdrop, I sought to hear our erudite Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun on where we are coming from, vis-a-vis the administration’s chosen path to recovery and accelerated growth. What is the administration doing to revitalize the economy? She spoke at length on the many measures being put in place, many of which are not glamorous. They of necessity come with pain. Why should Nigerians be asked to endure pains? Why should they be asked to make adjustments?
The simple explanation is that the economy was broken, and just as they do the broken leg, you must bear the pain of fixing it. The current situation was caused by years of mismanagement and corruption.
As explained by President Buhari again and again, trumpeted by Madam Adeosun and other senior officials, we solely relied on oil, the price of which was as high as US$140 per barrel. Government simply reticulated oil revenue  through personal spending by corrupt leaders, wasteful expenses and  salaries. This was done rather than investing in what would grow the economy. Economies grow due to capital investment in assets like seaports, airports, power plants, railways, roads and housing. Nigeria has not recorded a single major infrastructural  project in the last 10 years. In short the money was mismanaged.
In addition to failing to spend money on what was needed, no savings were made by Government unlike other countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Norway.
To compound the problem, the previous government was borrowing heavily and owed contractors, and international oil companies. When this government took over we had accumulated debt back to the level it was before the Paris Club Debt Forgiveness.
All these factors  were building up to Nigeria heading for a major crisis if the price of oil fell. Nigeria did not have fiscal buffers to withstand an oil shock.
The oil shock should and could have been foreseen.  These are matters that both the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi 11 and Professor Chukwuma Soludo, both them eminent former Central Bank Governors had occasions to warn the government of the day about, but they were clobbered. The dire warnings was written all over the wall, but  they were ignored by Nigeria’s economic managers.
What should they have done?
They should have had the courage and vision to do as the present administration is doing through the Economic Team, the Ministry of Finance under Madam Adeosun and the various agencies of the state to envision a better future by first of all fighting corruption. Look at what a  civilian administration is today doing to military, investigating their finance and accounts that the military could not do to themselves.
See what the current administration is doing sanitize  the huge salary bill  by eliminating payroll fraud. So far, the federal payroll has been rid of about 40,000 ghost workers. More than eight billion Naira stolen monthly has been saved.
We are also saving on wasteful expenses like First Class Travel and Private jets for official trips.
The federal is not limiting the reforms to the center but forcing State Governments to reform their spending and build savings or investments.
Government is also increasing spending on capital projects especially on infrastructure needed to make Nigerian businesses competitive and create jobs. The administration is at the same time blocking leakages that allowed government revenues to be siphoned into private hands.
Currently, there is focus on key sectors  ( apart from oil) that can create jobs and or  generate revenue such as Agriculture, Solid Minerals and Manufacturing. If these things had been done when the oil price was as high as US$140 per barrel, Nigeria would not be in the current predicament. We would not be suffering now if we had no cash reserves but we had regular supply of power, a good rail system, good roads and good housing.
Now that the oil has fallen as low as US$28 per barrel, it is very difficult to do what is needed but they must be done to save Nigeria. There is no other way if we want to be honest.
If PDP were still in power they would have continued deceiving people, by borrowing to fund stealing and wastage and the problem would have simply been postponed for future generations to face.
There are many who say that this Government’s economic strategy is unclear whereas the previous government seemed well co-ordinated. I will make the confession that we, the officials hired to communicate government policies, that includes myself, have not done as well as we should have.
The truth is that more than any other time before, there is a clear direction and strategy for achieving growth and development. Revisionists may not agree, but the truth of the matter is that the previous administration only had one issue, which was how to spend money ( oil revenues and borrowed money).  As mentioned earlier this spending was focussed on the wrong things and even though the economy seemed to be growing it was not sustainable,  it was, as described by Minister Adeosun, a  classic “boom and bust”’ driven solely by the oil price.
Unemployment was and remained high (never forget the NIS jobs  that exploited thousands of desperate graduates in a scam that was used to fund house purchases in high brow areas and claimed so many lives)
Inequalities were growing  (our then President boasted about the highest number of private jets when most Nigerians could barely afford to eat).Terrorism and social unrest were growing. Real development was lacking. As soon as the oil price fell, these vulnerabilities were exposed.
From its records so far, this administration is trying to reset the Nigerian economy and ensure that it attains its potential and is diverse and resilient. We are doing this at a time when the global economy is in crisis due to the oil price collapse. Even rich nations like Saudi Arabia are experiencing problems
The Government is people-focussed and wants the economy to grow in a way that will create a more stable future which is not dictated by world oil prices ( over which we have no control). No more boom and bust ( thanks Minister Adeosun).
Nigeria wants to take responsibility  for its own destiny, therefore our policies will ensure that Nigeria returns to growth in a sustainable manner. No more dependence on oil. Every part of Nigeria has a role to play in contributing to our growth. We will create an environment where people can thrive and where business can grow.
To this effect, all relevant agencies have been reoriented to:
• Focus government spending on infrastructure which will create jobs and opportunities for Nigerians across a number of sectors( not just oil).
• Ensure that we reduce our reliance on oil by developing other revenue streams such as taxes, efficient customs collections  and other government revenues.
• Develop key sectors in which we have comparative advantage.
Encourage development of agriculture to ensure food security for our huge population.
Develop petro-chemical industry on the back of the oil industry.
Develop solid mineral extraction and
Develop light manufacturing to provide locally made basic needs and reduce importation.
If you are an official of this administration and a mixer, that is someone who mingles with citizens high and low, a charge you are forced to defend is that this Government seems to be bringing austerity and suffering to the people. Blame not, Buhari.
The current pain is due to the mismanagement of the past. What Nigeria is currently experiencing was inevitable. This government is simply being honest with the people instead of piling up debts and concealing the truth by pretending all was rosy. This government believes that Nigerians deserve to know the truth.
People stole unbelievable amounts of money. The kind of money some of these ex-officials hold is itself a threat to the security of the state. Since it is not money earned, they feel no pain deploying just anyhow to thwart genuine and well-intentioned government efforts.
Sadly, even that which was not stolen was wasted. Government coffers were left empty, with huge debts unpaid and unrecorded (this government is working to quantify the amount owed). Even the current high food prices can be traced to past deceit.  For example, The previous government purchased fertiliser  in 2014, worth N65Bn and left  the bill unpaid. In 2015 the suppliers could not supply fertiliser which resulted in a low harvest, shortages and high food prices. This government had to pay off the debt so that the suppliers could begin to supply fertiliser again.  Across Nigeria a green revolution is occurring as Nigerians are going back to the farms, from rice in Kebbi and Ebonyi to Soya and Sesame in Jigawa and Kano. At the same time Nigerians are looking inwards to identify commercial opportunities from agri businesses.
Most of our road contractors had not been paid since 2012, many of them had sent their workers away adding to the unemployment problem. This government has released capital allocations in the last three months that is more than the whole of 2015. In 2015 Nigeria spent a paltry N19Bn on roads, in three months we have spent N74Bn and we are already releasing more.
In the transport sector in 2015, government spent just N4.2Bn we have spent N26Bn with more to follow. We are starting a concession that will revive our old  rail system for freight, whilst we build a new high speed rail system. Moving heavy goods by rail will reduce our transport costs which will reduce food prices and will save our roads from damage from heavy loads. Government will embrace the private sector through PPP, concessions and other collaborations to deliver services and infrastructure efficiently.
Nigerians expected a lot from President Buhari and are right to have done so. Many feel disappointed. While much of this warranted, a lot more is arising from opposition politics.
A man who has promised good things is being accused of failing to use the palm to cover the sun or that he is unable to stop the rain. Nigerians are right to be disappointed but they must direct their anger at the right quarters. The bad management and corruption of the past are firmly to blame.
This government is fighting corruption. It is working hard to do things right and do them in a manner that will endure. No government has ever considered the poor like this one. Under the current budget, the administration devoted N500Bn for social intervention programmes for those who need and deserve support.
There are also programmes for affordable housing with mortgages, which will transform thousands from tenant status to homeownership.
Any process that will endure, must involve some pain but things will begin to improve. There is always a time lag between policy and effect. That is why the bad effects of past policies are manifesting now. Similarly the positive impact of the work being undertaken to fix Nigeria’s problems will soon begin to show and we will emerge from this period stronger, wiser and more prosperous.
There is hope for Nigeria, a hope that was previously clouded by corruption, greed and lack of focus.
Nigeria is starting over and everyone has a role to play. Look back, look ahead.

• Shehu is the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity).

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP_4

Buhari clueless on how to overcome recession –PDP

— 3rd September 2016

From NDUBUISI ORJI, Abuja THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration lacks the fiscal discipline, knowhow and resolve to move the country out of recession. The PDP said statements by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, that the present administration of Buhari will focus on fiscal discipline and…

  • fulani-herdsmen-7

    Herdsmen attack: Enugu community, seminary deserted

    — 3rd September 2016

    *My contact with slain Catholic priest -Fr. Mbata From Petrus Obi, Enugu A week after Fulani herdsmen attacked them, fleeing residents of Ndiagu Attakwu, Akagbeugwu of Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State are yet to return to their homes while their community remains deserted. Although the community is now calm with the heavy…

  • wayas

    Economic hardship: Buhari must think outside the box – Joseph Wayas

    — 3rd September 2016

    *Says Nigeria’s restructuring is inevitable Elder statesman and erstwhile  Senate President,Chief  Joseph Wayas believes Nigeria is at crossroads at the moment. But he is also of the opinion that the challenge is not insurmountable. In this interview with IHEANACHO NWOSU, he urged President Buhari to think outside the box to address the economic hardship currently…

  • BABA

    Hunger in the land: Don’t wait for masses revolt against your government, Balarabe Musa warns Buhari

    — 3rd September 2016

    Former Governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe musa has said that Nigerian masses may soon rise against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari if the current economic hardship in the country is not addressed immediately. In this interview with Saturday Sun’s NOAH EBIJE in Kaduna,…

  • ORTOM

    How to end Herdsmen/Farmers clashes –Gov Ortom

    — 3rd September 2016

    *What I told President Buhari on grazing, ranching controversy The past one year of your administration has not really been a bed of roses because you met a lot of problems on the ground; backlog of salaries which you inherited from the past administration and non-payment of counterpart funding for several years. How have you…

  • Dugweke

    Nimbo: Five months After the massacre

    — 3rd September 2016

      *Community trying to get its life back From Petrus Obi, Enugu Just like a country fresh from war, the Nimbo Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State is still licking the wounds of the April 25 attack by Fulani herdsmen who unleashed mayhem on the people killing scores in the process. About…

  • Nnamdi-Kanu

    5 Igbo groups, others to honour Nnamdi Kanu

    — 3rd September 2016

    FROM GEOFFREY ANYANWU, AWKA FIVE groups from the South-East and three from the Niger Delta region would next month, publicly honour the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for refusing to compromise the Biafran struggle. The groups are Igbo Women Assembly, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Igbo Students Union, Igbo Traders Association,…

  • cropped-logo2

    Man sets in-laws ablaze as wife dumps marriage

    — 3rd September 2016

    FROM FEMI FOLARANMI, YENAGOA TRAGEDY struck in Isampou community, Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa State when a 37-year- old man set his in-laws’ residence ablaze over marital issues between him and his wife. The couple lived together in Bomadi community in Delta State before trouble started. According to investigations, the man simply identified as…

  • Riga

    Enemies after Buhari – Ex-Rep, Rigachikun

    — 3rd September 2016

    *Says they’re not happy because President’s policies have stopped their illicit sources of sustenance Hon Ibrahim Bello Rigachikun is a Kaduna-born politician and lawyer. He represented Igabi Federal Constituency of Kaduna State from 2011 to 2015 on the platform of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 7th assembly. He is currently the National…

  • highest-rape-crime-in-ethiopia

    Pastor accused of rape, abortion says, ‘I’ll marry all the girls’

    — 3rd September 2016

    BY LAWRENCE ENYOGHASU THE General Overseer of Tongue of Fire Restoration, Chukwuma Nwkocha, who was accused of abduction, defilement and illegal termination of pregnancies for about 13 teenagers has defended himself. The 34-year-old indigene of Imo State said he was only aware he slept with one of the girls, Kingdom, adding that he promised to…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351