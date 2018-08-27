What does democracy offer Imo people?

What does ideal democracy offer the people of Imo state? Ideally, democracy offers the people of Imo the promise that at the barest minimum, they should have unfettered opportunity to choose those to whom all Imo citizens can entrust with our welfare and collective development, those who will best represent Imo because our aggregated choices, counted as votes will make them our honest representatives taking our individual and collective interests before their personal and vested interests. Maximally, democracy promises the people of Imo that in exercising the interests of Imo people on their behalf as governor or other elected positions, from this it is expected that elected officials will formulate and implement public policies to maximise the welfare and benefits of Imo people and make their lives more joyful and fulfilling and make the future more sustainable for the generations that succeed us.

What are these policies that democracy will help us to make into welfare and benefit for Imo people? They are simply problems and opportunities that we identify daily and yearly in our communities and state. In identifying them we use the best brains, established benchmarks and lessons learnt both locally and globally to develop solutions and alternative solutions following technical and paradigmatic principles, applying our resources according to deliverable priorities, efficiently and effectively to turn such solutions and alternatives into democracy dividends.

These are the simple explanations for the promise that democracy offers in the form of acceptable elections and the deliverables from credibly and legitimately elected officials. Many early philosophers like John Stuart Mills, Thomas Hobbes, Schumpeter, Jurgen Habermas and others have elucidated these promises and their dimensions, while more modern philosophers and technocrats have shown the nexus between philosophical expectations and ideals and the technical nitty-gritty that transforms identified problems and opportunities or what policy makers call policy issues to the solutions of modern societal challenges and needs.

Where these have been applied diligently, society has been the better for it. These steps are important to development and although they may also be found in some non-democratic states, a contrast that stands democracy out is the attribute of accountability to voters and where that fails, the freedom of the media to call out those who have failed either to deliver the expectations of democracy or be accountable to voters during and between elections.