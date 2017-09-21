The Sun News
What Buhari told Trump – Onyeama

— 21st September 2017

…says Super Tucano aircraft delivered to Nigeria
From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York

The federal government, has disclosed issues President Muhammadu Buhari discussed with United States (US) President Donald Trump.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who accompanied President Buhari to the lunch Trump had with select African leaders, said President Buhari took the opportunity to put forward some of Nigeria’s priorities.

Onyeama added that Buhari also used the forum to get a sense of what the United States planned to do and support the processes.

The minister disclosed that the weaponry the US promised to release to Nigeria, have been delivered.

He particularly mentioned the Super Tucano aircraft which would assist Nigeria in overcoming the war against insecurity occasioned by the activities of the Boko Haram group.

“In particular, he thanked President Trump for having called him when he was in London recuperating, and for his very thoughtful gesture and good wishes and commended him because at that time, he promised to release some weaponry that the US was reluctant to sell to Nigeria and for having kept his word because they have been delivered, approval for the sale of Super Tucano aircraft which is badly needed in our fight against terrorists. He thanked him for that.

“He also thanked him for the US’ support with regards to fighting oil theft in the Gulf of Guinea and other security challenges there. He raised the issue with him, of fight against anti-corruption and our efforts to have restituted to Nigeria, huge funds that have been stolen and in some cases, lodged in the American banking system.

“So, he brought that to the attention of President Trump and I was hopeful that the US and he in particular,  would do what he could to facilitate the process of recovery of those funds,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama affirmed that the meeting was  a very good one, adding that President Buhari spoke generally about some of the challenges being faced in Africa and how the US could engage more positively with Africa.

Post Views: 18
1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st September 2017 at 6:41 pm
    Reply

    God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states Deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. War is what happen if democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is legitimate instrument to defend democratic decision of majority. BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR is War to defend democratic decision of majority Igbos of the five south east states- which is God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, and Deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. As I already siad, God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states has capabilities and capacity to annihilate the enemy in Biafraland in one night. God Is With Us!!!

