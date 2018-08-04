– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - What Barcelona Can Expect From New Signing Arturo Vidal
4th August 2018 - Halleluyah chorus for Mike
4th August 2018 - Vidal thanks Bayern for sanctioning €20m Barca move
4th August 2018 - Gunmen kill pastor in Rivers
4th August 2018 - Kalabari kingdom older than Nigeria – Prince Tonye Princewill
4th August 2018 - Permission to cheat
4th August 2018 - Defection battle: Buhari’s men declare war on Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom
4th August 2018 - Defection: Saraki has stepped on banana peel – Adamu
4th August 2018 - We’ll humiliate Saraki, Ortom, Tambuwal in 2019 – Oshiomhole
4th August 2018 - FG shopping for court order to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu – PDP
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / What Barcelona Can Expect From New Signing Arturo Vidal
Arturo Vidal

What Barcelona Can Expect From New Signing Arturo Vidal

— 4th August 2018

Forbes

Eric Abidal signed on as Barcelona’s Director of Football in June but he has hit the ground running with a series of moves. Assuming medicals pass without incident, five new players will have been signed and four have been sold with more departures a strong possibility.

The latest recruit (medical not withstanding) is Arturo Vidal, signed from Bayern Munich for a fee in the region of $30m.

The 31-year-old Chile international, who has signed a three-year deal with Barcelona, was about to enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich.

“On behalf of #FCBayern, I’d like to thank Arturo for three wonderful years. We celebrated many titles in this time, to which he made a significant contribution. He always turned up in important games and we could always rely on him,”- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

READ ALSO Kalabari kingdom older than Nigeria – Prince Tonye Princewill

In simple terms, the signing is being portrayed as a replacement for Paulinho who returned to Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande after just one season in Spain.

There are similarities in that both players are physically strong, play as box-to-box midfielders and have a healthy habit of scoring goals.

However, Arturo Vidal is not only a better player but he is also a more consistent one. The Chile international has an excellent passing range and outstanding stamina. To describe him as combative would be an understatement and with over 120 yellow cards and 5 red cards in around 450 club matches he is well known to the officials.

He is strong on the ball, holds the ball up well under pressure and is excellent in the air. Over his 400+ games for Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, and Bayern Munich he has scored at a clip of a goal every five games or so and it is likely he will hit the century mark this season.

READ ALSO The 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship

One thing that is often overlooked is Vidal’s ability to play a number of positions. He can augment the defense and he has played as a forward when needed. If you were picking a five-a-side team he would be the first pick!

Over the last seven seasons with Juventus and Bayern Munich, Vidal has won the domestic championship each time along with an assortment of domestic cups.

One concern might be the number of injuries Vidal picked up last season. He missed 15 games after suffering a multitude of ailments and he finished up having to undergo knee surgery in April, although at the time it was described as a minor operation.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kill pastor in Rivers

— 4th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Gunmen have killed the General Overseer of Intercessory Prayer Ministry, Prophet ThankGod Abam also known as The Commander, Onowu 1. The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer , Nnamdi Omoni, has also confirmed the death, saying that efforts were on to unravel the persons behind the dastardly act. Saturday Sun gathered…

  • POLITICAL WAR

    Defection battle: Buhari’s men declare war on Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom

    — 4th August 2018

    Indications emerged at the weekend that President Muhammadu Buhari’s allies have declared a ‘political war’ on the dramatis personae Willy Eya, Vincent Kalu and Fred Itua Following the recent gale of defections by some prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), indications emerged at the weekend that President…

  • SARAKI - ADAMU - BANANA PEEL

    Defection: Saraki has stepped on banana peel – Adamu

    — 4th August 2018

    “He has obviously stepped on banana peel and only God knows how far he will slip… I think he made a mistake and he took a wrong decision.” Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa) has faulted the defection of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party. Adamu,…

  • We’ll humiliate Saraki, Ortom, Tambuwal in 2019 – Oshiomhole

    — 4th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has opened up on the strategy he will deploy to defeat defectors like Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor Samuel Ortom and Aminu Tambuwal in Kwara, Benue and Sokoto states respectively. He therefore called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and the…

  • APC DYING

    FG shopping for court order to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu – PDP

    — 4th August 2018

    “The APC is dying. What we see today is the last kick of a dying horse. It’s body has shrunk and decays more each day whilst the putrid stench of dead bodies trails it…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government of shopping…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share