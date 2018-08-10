– The Sun News
What agitators must do to actualise Biafra – Pastor Onuoha

Pastor Olisadebelum Onuoha of Jehovah’s World Ministerial Outreach has urged agitators for the independent nation of Biafra to wait for the appointed time ordained by God for the actualisation of the mission.
He said the supremacy war between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ohaneze Ndigbo and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) was not necessary in the agitation.
Rather, Pastor Onuoha advised them to sink their differences, close ranks, come together and seek divine direction to realize the nation of their dreams.
“Make no mistake about it, the nation must emerge but not now because God has time for everything that He has ordained for now, those agitating for the State of Biafra should seek God first,” he said.
The cleric who spoke with Saturday Sun in Asaba warned that if the agitators do not welcome God, Biafra will be trodden under foot, saying that they should come out for Mount Carmel rally on August 26 at the Michael Okpara Stadium in Enugu.
He said the rally must be held before the 2019 general election to expose agents of corruption and election riggers, and appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to graciously approve the use of the stadium.
Onuoha said contrary to widely held belief that the enemies of the Biafra struggle are the past and present leaders of Nigeria including President Muhammadu Buhari, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babagida, the real enemies are the timing and approach of agitators.
“Let me categorically state here that the past and present leaders of this country, particularly Ibrahim Babagida, Olusegun Obasanjo and incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari are not enemies of the Igbo and the agitation. The real enemies of the struggle are the timing and approach of the agitators,” he said.
He, however, revealed that there is a 15-member cabal holding Nigeria down in corruption, adding that there will be a spiritual revolution to cleanse the nation of the cabal for the country to fully realize her prosperous potentials.
On Igbo presidency, the cleric said it will neither be actualised in 2019 nor 2023, and insisted that a former governor of Enugu State “who left not too long ago, shall be the first Igbo elected president of this nation.
“Although a former national leader of APGA will stoutly oppose the former governor’s candidacy, the word of God concerning the emergence of the ex-governor as Nigeria’s president is settled.
“In the interim, the Igbo, particularly their politicians are advised to put their house in order before it is too late. They should stop blaming others for their persistent political misfortune.”

  Ezekiel Okeke 10th August 2018 at 5:53 pm
    The appointed time is now in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Any individual or group which do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, do not represent Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

