It is perhaps somewhat odd that, on the day Nigeria was scheduled to play its last group match against Argentina in the ongoing soccer World Cup, a band of criminals plotted and successfully kidnapped the father of Mikel Obi, the captain of the Super Eagles. This happened at a time when everyone focused on the impending match in Russia. What a country. What a national embarrassment. What a demonstration of national betrayal. What a show of shame.

What was the kidnappers’ objective of seizing Mikel Obi’s father? Obi has served his country very well and has continued to do so. Kidnapping his father on a very important day at the World Cup was a sneaky way of belittling all the sacrifices that Obi and all members of the Super Eagles have made to their fatherland.

That match against Argentina was a priority and, therefore, crucial. A triumph over Argentina would determine whether the Super Eagles would advance to the last 16 teams. It was important that all Super Eagles’ players should concentrate on firming the strategies they would adopt in the match against Argentina. The abduction of Obi’s father was a bad distraction. The criminals succeeded in ensuring the Super Eagles lacked maximum concentration ahead of that decisive match against Argentina.