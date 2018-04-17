The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - We’ve tamed Boko Haram –Buratai
17th April 2018 - Gunmen abduct German engineer, kill police sergeant in Kano
17th April 2018 - APC: Count us out of tenure elongation crises –INEC 
17th April 2018 - Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa
17th April 2018 - PDP NWC meets IBB in Minna
17th April 2018 - No Kaduna, no World Bank loan for other states, says El-Rufai
17th April 2018 - El-Zakzaky: One dead as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja
17th April 2018 - Trump ‘morally unfit to be president,’ says ex-FBI director
17th April 2018 - I’m bothered more about security, economy than 2019 polls, Buhari tells UK PM
17th April 2018 - 2 shot as police raid MASSOB secretariat, Ohanaeze kicks
Home / Cover / National / We’ve tamed Boko Haram –Buratai
Buratai

We’ve tamed Boko Haram –Buratai

— 17th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

As top military brass from African countries converge in Abuja to brainstorm on insecurity bedeviling the continent, Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the Nigerian military has significantly tamed the Boko Haram terrorist group.

This came as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin called for the strangulation of all sources of funding, weapons and groups that pose challenge to security in the continent as a means to ending violent extremist groups.

Buratai, who spoke at the opening of the fifth African Land Forces Summit, also identified terrorism, proliferation of small arms, piracy and human trafficking as the major security challenges facing the African continent.

According to him, the activities of violent extremist organisations such as Boko Haram, Alshabaab, Ansarudeen and Alqaeda in the Magreb have continued to keep the security forces busy.

The CDS called for sincerity and frankness in their deliberations, pointing out that the successes of the fight against Boko Haram can only be consolidated with the renewed and robust collaborations between the Lake Chad Basin Commission countries through the Multi National Joint Task Force.

“These countries have understood the negative impact of Boko Haram on their individual countries and our collective securities, which has informed our collective resolve to deal with the menace.

“It is gratifying to say that the collaboration has denied the terrorist safe harbor in the Lake Chad Basin countries leading to their defeat,” he said.

The weeklong summit is aimed at affording military leaders in the African region the opportunity to strengthen existing relationships and develop new ways of tackling emerging security challenges on the continent.

The summit co-hosted by the Nigerian army and its United States counterpart is being attended by military personnel from Republic of Malawi, Arusha United Republic of Tanzania, Dakar, Uganda, Washington DC and fort Benning, Georgia United States of America.

The African Land Forces Summit is the single largest gathering of African senior military leaders and other senior army chiefs from across the globe on the continent.

It affords the African countries the avenue to share experiences on global terrorism and forge common approach to combating transnational threats and crimes such as violent extremist organisations, terrorism, arms proliferation and piracy.

The summit also affords military leaders the opportunity to interact with the aim of strengthening existing relationships and developing new ones.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buratai

We’ve tamed Boko Haram –Buratai

— 17th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja As top military brass from African countries converge in Abuja to brainstorm on insecurity bedeviling the continent, Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the Nigerian military has significantly tamed the Boko Haram terrorist group. This came as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin called for the strangulation of…

  • Gunmen

    Gunmen abduct German engineer, kill police sergeant in Kano

    — 17th April 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Gunmen reportedly abducted a German expatriate worker, Mr. Michael Cremza in Kano on Monday after killing his police escort. The victim, it was gathered, is an engineer with a multi-national construction firm, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company. The gunmen said to be a five-man gang also killed a police Sergeant attached to…

  • INEC

    APC: Count us out of tenure elongation crises –INEC 

    — 17th April 2018

    • Party knows fate May 14 Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will not join issues in a suit seeking to void the one-year tenure extension granted the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC)….

  • OMPAN

    Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa

    — 17th April 2018

    Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the newly-elected National President of  Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), Mr. James Anyalekwa. Kalu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, extolled the qualities of the media professional, and added that Anyalekwa has the capacity to take…

  • PDP

    PDP NWC meets IBB in Minna

    — 17th April 2018

    John Adams, Minna Members of the  Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) National Working Committee, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus,  met with former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his Hill-Top residence in Minna, Niger State, yesterday. The delegation also visited the residence of a former member of its Board of Trustees…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share