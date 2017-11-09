The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - We’ve recovered $3bn in 2 years –EFCC
9th November 2017 - Plateau attack: Tears, anguish as 9 victims are buried in mass grave
9th November 2017 - Italy arrests Libyan, Egyptian over deaths of 26 Nigerians at sea
9th November 2017 - FG kicks against Moody’s downgrade, says economy on course
9th November 2017 - JETRO, LCCI sign MoU on trade partnership
9th November 2017 - NAICOM moves headship of directorates, departments
9th November 2017 - Senate absolves MTN Nigeria of forex transfer breach, urges CBN to sanction Stanbic IBTC
9th November 2017 - Agge Deep Seaport: Dickson inaugurates project committee ahead of 2020 commencement date
9th November 2017 - Afreximbank spends $16bn financing Nigerian projects 
9th November 2017 - Apapa gridlock: 340,000 trailer park, 96% completed, says FG
Home / Cover / National / We’ve recovered $3bn in 2 years –EFCC

We’ve recovered $3bn in 2 years –EFCC

— 9th November 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has recovered N738.9 billion or $2.9 billion in less than two years.

Acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim  Magu disclosed this to a gathering of more than 100 participants at the ongoing Seventh Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption holding in Vienna, Austria.

Magu, who was a panelist at the Implementation Review Group, according to the commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, had detailed Nigerian efforts in asset recovery.

He was specific on the progress made in the specific cases related to Abacha loot, $1.3 billion Malabu oil, former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke and associates and the Arms procurement scandal. 

The recovery, he stated, was achieved in collaboration with the governments of Switzerland, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Jersey Island and Panama.

Manu said EFCC monetary recoveries were from May 2015 to October 20, 2017 and does not include smaller recoveries in other currencies including Durham, CRA and the British Pound.

He also explained that the commission employed the mechanism of the non-conviction based forfeiture provided under section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related Offences Act (2006) , which greatly assisted in the recovery of the stolen funds.

“Within this year alone, the commission recovered stolen assets running into several millions of US dollars and billions in naira.”

Post Views: 34
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We’ve recovered $3bn in 2 years –EFCC

— 9th November 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has recovered N738.9 billion or $2.9 billion in less than two years. Acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim  Magu disclosed this to a gathering of more than 100 participants at the ongoing Seventh Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against…

  • Plateau attack: Tears, anguish as 9 victims are buried in mass grave

    — 9th November 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos Tears of anguish cascaded down the cheeks of people in Diyan village, in Rim District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State when victims of a midnight attack were given mass burial. Survivors and relations watched painfully as corpses of their loved ones were lowered laid into a mass grave, yesterday. The…

  • Italy arrests Libyan, Egyptian over deaths of 26 Nigerians at sea

    — 9th November 2017

    Two men, one of them an Egyptian and the other Libyan, have been arrested and charged in Italy, as investigators look into the deaths of 26 Nigerian women and girls, who were suspected to have been murdered while attempting to cross the Mediterranean. The bodies of the women were brought to the southern Italian port of…

  • FG kicks against Moody’s downgrade, says economy on course

    — 9th November 2017

    The Federal Government, Wednesday, objected the latest Moody’s downgrade of Nigeria from a B1 stable to B2, saying it does not reflect the positive trends in the economy at the market. “Since Nigeria was last rated by Moody’s (as B1 stable) in December 2016, it has successfully emerged from a protracted recession and recorded improvements…

  • JETRO, LCCI sign MoU on trade partnership

    — 9th November 2017

    By Chinwendu Obienyi To enhance trade relations, investment and to promote Nigerian the interest of business community the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lagos on Wednesday, President, LCCI, Nike Akande, said the promotion…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share