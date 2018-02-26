The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - We’ve re-positioned PDP for takeover in 2019 – Scribe
26th February 2018 - N’ Delta youths meet to forge united front
26th February 2018 - Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers
26th February 2018 - ECOWAS moves to empower women in rural communities
26th February 2018 - Gov. Bagudu seeks N200b investment in agriculture
26th February 2018 - 2019: Bauchi stakeholders endorse Buhari, Dogara
26th February 2018 - Enugu police set c’ittee to mop-up illegal arms
26th February 2018 - BREAKING: Violence breaks out in Kaduna community, houses burnt
26th February 2018 - Chinese girl rides bicycle from Morocco to Lagos
26th February 2018 - Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy
Home / National / We’ve re-positioned PDP for takeover in 2019 – Scribe

We’ve re-positioned PDP for takeover in 2019 – Scribe

— 26th February 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina.

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it has rebranded the party as part of the strategies to reclaim political power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

PDP National Secretary, Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri said this, on Monday, in Katsina, at a retreat organised by the Katsina State PDP, tagged, ”Repositioning to take over: Strategies for success.”

Tsauri also explained that the party would not tolerate  imposition of candidates on the people. “We have rebranded our great party and all positions are open to all candidates.

“There will not be imposition of candidates to ensure a level playing ground for members during the 2019 general elections.

“We are also determined to give opportunities to the youths and our women and to mentor a new generation of young Nigerians who will take our nation to a greater height,” Tsauri said.

He described the PDP as the only political party in the country that could ensure justice in all its ramifications.

He continued, “There is hunger and poverty in the country today and we cannot afford to keep quiet and watch it kill our people.

“We have resolved to play by the rules and operate within the confines of our party and the Nigerian Constitution. We urge Nigerians to support the repositioned PDP, to restore the nation’s path of peace and economic prosperity.

 

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We’ve re-positioned PDP for takeover in 2019 – Scribe

— 26th February 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina. The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it has rebranded the party as part of the strategies to reclaim political power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019. PDP National Secretary, Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri said this, on Monday, in Katsina, at a retreat organised by the Katsina State PDP,…

  • N’ Delta youths meet to forge united front

    — 26th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Pan Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum has commenced an engagement with ethnic youth leadership across the states of the Niger Delta with a message of ethnic harmony and peace. This, the Forum believed, would help in advancing common economic and political agenda through robust and objective political participation of youths in…

  • Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers

    — 26th February 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State chapter, has called on the state government to restore the salaries of all categories of workers in the state to 100 per cent. This was contained in the address read by the state chairman of NLC, Comrade Austin Chilakpu, to mark the 40 years existence of…

  • ECOWAS moves to empower women in rural communities

    — 26th February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken extra steps to empower women and promote gender equality in the West African sub-region. The empowerment, according to a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, by the ECOWAS Commission, would happen more in rural communities of member countries, through the…

  • Gov. Bagudu seeks N200b investment in agriculture

    — 26th February 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sought for over N200 billion in agriculture sector to improve Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and food production in Nigeria. Governor Bagudu who stated this, on Monday, during farmers interactive forum and exhibition organized, by Daily Trust newspaper, in collaboration with the Kebbi State Ministry…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share