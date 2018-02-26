We’ve re-positioned PDP for takeover in 2019 – Scribe

Agaju Madugba, Katsina.

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it has rebranded the party as part of the strategies to reclaim political power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

PDP National Secretary, Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri said this, on Monday, in Katsina, at a retreat organised by the Katsina State PDP, tagged, ”Repositioning to take over: Strategies for success.”

Tsauri also explained that the party would not tolerate imposition of candidates on the people. “We have rebranded our great party and all positions are open to all candidates.

“There will not be imposition of candidates to ensure a level playing ground for members during the 2019 general elections.

“We are also determined to give opportunities to the youths and our women and to mentor a new generation of young Nigerians who will take our nation to a greater height,” Tsauri said.

He described the PDP as the only political party in the country that could ensure justice in all its ramifications.

He continued, “There is hunger and poverty in the country today and we cannot afford to keep quiet and watch it kill our people.

“We have resolved to play by the rules and operate within the confines of our party and the Nigerian Constitution. We urge Nigerians to support the repositioned PDP, to restore the nation’s path of peace and economic prosperity.