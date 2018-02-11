We’ve re-created new Bayelsa –Dickson

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has declared that his administration laid a solid foundation for a new Bayelsa in the six years he has ruled the state.

He said since inception, his administration, through its various policies and programmes, has re-directed the state on the solid path of development, prosperity and greatness.

Dickson, who stated this during a thanksgiving service held at the Gloryland Chapel, Government House in Yenagoa to mark the sixth anniversary of his administration, said though the journey had been bumpy with distractions such as economic challenges, his government remained focussed on delivery of quality infrastructure in education, health and other areas.

His words: “In a volatile climate, we have worked together to create a solid foundation. We have been working together as a people inspire of distractions and economic challenges. We now have the best in solid infrastructures and public schools. Some of the over 5,000 pupils in these schools told us that they have never had tea and not eggs but now they are having qualitative education and a solid future.

“The over 5,000 beneficiaries are the future of Bayelsa. Among them are the next governors. That is what we have achieved. We have built the best public health institution and put in place a health insurance scheme with over a billion naira in the pool of fund. We have built facilities and people come from within and outside to enjoy it. We have put in place a greater system. “

Dickson, who expressed optimism on the continued greatness of Bayelsa state, pointed out that, with the foundation laid by his administration, Bayelsa is destined to be good and greater with the inauguration of the state-owned airport to be commissioned in June, the Agge deep swap port and the Brass Fertilizer Company under construction.

He seized the opportunity to commend his deputy, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd), describing him as a ‘good and solid guy’ stressing that his administration is on course and target-driven “with two more years to go, and by the grace of God, Bayelsa is for development and stability.”