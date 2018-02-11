The Sun News
12th February 2018 - 5-year-old girl, 70 others killed in Russian plane crash
12th February 2018 - Middle East tour: US Secretary of State in Egypt
12th February 2018 - Zuma’s deputy consolidates control of govt
12th February 2018 - UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements
12th February 2018 - Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun
12th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
12th February 2018 - Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy
12th February 2018 - NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations
12th February 2018 - NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts
12th February 2018 - Air Peace burglary report unproven –NCAA
We've re-created new Bayelsa –Dickson

We’ve re-created new Bayelsa –Dickson

— 11th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has declared that his administration laid a solid foundation for a new Bayelsa in the six years he has ruled the state.

He said since inception, his administration, through its various policies and programmes, has re-directed the state on the solid path of development, prosperity and greatness.

Dickson, who stated this during a thanksgiving service held at the Gloryland Chapel, Government House in Yenagoa to mark the sixth anniversary of his administration, said though the journey had been bumpy with distractions such as economic challenges, his government remained focussed on delivery of quality infrastructure in education, health and other areas.

His words: “In a volatile climate, we have worked together to create a solid foundation. We have been working together as a people inspire of distractions and economic challenges. We now have the best in solid infrastructures and public schools. Some of the over 5,000 pupils in these schools told us that they have never had tea and not eggs but now they are having qualitative education and a solid future.

“The over 5,000 beneficiaries are the future of Bayelsa. Among them are the next governors. That is what we have achieved. We have built the best public health institution and put in place a health insurance scheme with over a billion naira in the pool of fund. We have built facilities and people come from within and outside to enjoy it.  We have put in place a greater system. “

Dickson, who expressed optimism on the continued greatness of Bayelsa state, pointed out that, with the foundation laid by his administration, Bayelsa is destined to be good and greater with the inauguration of the state-owned airport to be commissioned in June, the Agge deep swap port and the Brass Fertilizer Company under construction.

He seized the opportunity to commend his deputy, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd), describing him as a ‘good and solid guy’ stressing that his administration is on course and target-driven “with two more years to go, and by the grace of God, Bayelsa is for development and stability.”

Latest

UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements

— 12th February 2018

Struggling Nigeria’s national currency may soon rebound against other world currencies as the UK Export Finance Agency says it would soon add the naira to its list of “pre-approved currencies” for trade transactions. It was reported at the weekend that naira would soon become one of the three West African currencies that UK Export Finance…

  • Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun

    — 12th February 2018

    …Says 200,000 N-Power jobs created Uche Usim, Abuja  Amid fears of possible disruption in government’s spend ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Federal Government at the weekend assured that its capital budget would be insulated from the vagaries of politics but strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, with concerted efforts to…

  • Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

    — 12th February 2018

    …Beseige VAIDS hotlines, beg FG for extension  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigerians who own undisclosed properties in the United Kingdom (UK) are now in panic mode as the Federal Government has latched in on the new UK Regulation called the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to access the properties, their locations and the tax compliance levels.  Consequently,…

  • Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

    — 12th February 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation. Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers,…

  • NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations

    — 12th February 2018

    By Omodele Adigun The N1 billion credit facility from the Nigeria Export Import (NEXIM) Bank and others from six Nigerian banks as well as the $80 million raised from international market helped to finance the expansion project of Beloxxi Industry Limited commissioned last Thursday in Agbara, Ogun State. According to its Managing Director, Obi Ezeude,…

