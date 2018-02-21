The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - We’ve not relented in our fight against corruption, says Buhari
21st February 2018 - 1m children die the day they are born, says UNICEF
21st February 2018 - I almost died giving birth to my daughter – Serena Williams
21st February 2018 - I slept with 1,400 girls, impregnated 600 in 6 African countries, French tourist recounts
21st February 2018 - Secret cult: 800 knights re-dedicate selves to Christ in Onitsha
21st February 2018 - Ukwa communities excited as oil firm builds, hands over building
21st February 2018 - 2019: ‘Lady Nwokonneya: Voice for women, youths’
21st February 2018 - Pollution, erosion: NEWMAP gives out cooking stoves to Enugu rural dwellers
21st February 2018 - Ezediaro seeks unity, cohesion in Imo APC
21st February 2018 - Inaugural lecture: Prof Ngwakwe gives thanks to God 
Home / National / We’ve not relented in our fight against corruption, says Buhari

We’ve not relented in our fight against corruption, says Buhari

— 21st February 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola

President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has not changed course in its fight against corruption, pointing out that transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility and timely delivery of goods and services are key factors in the fight against corruption.

President Buhari made the remarks, on Tuesday, while flagging-off the Adamawa state Anti-Corrupt Summit, in Yola, Adamawa.

President Buhari said, “It is very encouraging that a State Government on its own ventures into the subject matter of fighting Corruption deliberately, as well as transparently subjects its methods to the whole nation for detailed discussion.”

Buhari said, “You may recall back on 29th May 2015, when I stated that we are faced with enormous challenges in this Country, with insecurity and institutionalized pervasive corruption being key and that my confidence remained high that together we will tackle them head on.

“As I had predicted, today I am proud to note that we have not relented in our determination to fight corruption.  We are fixing our problems together.”

President Buhari commended the initiative to take the fight against corruption to the local level, “Even though under our system the Federal Government cannot directly interfere in the details of the operations of States, but to see that the gross corruption at the local level is being checked and transparently reported is a thing of satisfaction and joy for me.”

He assures the public that, “We will try to ensure that there is more responsible and accountable governance at all levels of government in the country.”

Speaking on the anti-corruption drive of the Adamawa State Government, President Buhari said, “I note with satisfaction the logical steps taken by Adamawa State Government in the last two and a half years to demonstrate that transparency, fiscal responsibility, accountability and timely delivery of strategic goods and services to develop the state and enhance the confidence of its people is a viable template to fighting corruption.”

He explained that the success of any fight against corruption is defined by the , “Team work, the cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, the respect and compliance with fiscal and procurement laws, the institutional reforms to improved efficiency, the drive to achieve value for money, as demonstrated by this administration is worthy of note. ”

Commending the Adamawa state government’s fight against corruption he said, “I recommend to other states this model along with all other winning approaches to enhance the progress and development of our Nation.

President Buhari expressed optimism in the future of the country saying, “The projects and progress I have seen in Yola along with the reports and presentations made here have given me encouragement on the future of the State.  I hope this momentum will be sustained.”

The president later commended Governor Jibrilla Bindow for a job well done and called on the people of the state to continue to support the government in order to secure a better future for the state.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We’ve not relented in our fight against corruption, says Buhari

— 21st February 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has not changed course in its fight against corruption, pointing out that transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility and timely delivery of goods and services are key factors in the fight against corruption. President Buhari made the remarks, on Tuesday, while flagging-off the Adamawa state Anti-Corrupt Summit,…

  • I slept with 1,400 girls, impregnated 600 in 6 African countries, French tourist recounts

    — 21st February 2018

    Simon Ateba, Washington D.C. (TodayNewsAfrica) A French tourist has admitted impregnating more than 600 women in six African countries within two years. Forty-year old Jean Michel made the revelation on an online news site “Africa24”. The six countries included Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Ghana and Guinea. Why it matters:  Many Africans see all westerners…

  • FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017

    — 21st February 2018

    …A’Ibom gets highest shares, Osun least Uche Usim, (Abuja); Adewale Sanyaolu The three tiers of government shared a total of N6.418 trillion in 2017 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). The figure  represents an increase of 25.8 per cent  and 6.8 per cent when compared to total disbursements of N5.1 trillion and N6.011 trillion shared…

  • Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy

    — 21st February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia, Oluwasegun Ibidapo-Obe, has said the opening up of direct flight between Lagos and Banjul by Air Peace would go a long way in strengthening bilateral trade relations in both countries.  Ibidapo-Obe, who spoke at a ceremony in Banjul to mark the airline’s Lagos-Banjul inaugural flight lamented…

  • How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral

    — 21st February 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Facts yesterday emerged on why containers of manganese meant for export from Ikorodu Lighter Terminal to the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) Apapa  failed to arrive their destination 10 days after flag-off. The journey from Ikorodu to Apapa, both in Lagos, by barge is usually not more that six hours but 10 days after…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share